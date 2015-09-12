homify 360°: The House Full Of Surprises

It's amazing how sometimes a home can catch us off-guard, surprises us, delights us, and inspire us in ways we didn't think were possible. The home we about to take a tour of today is one of those homes. It really is a home where every detail has been carefully considered by the experts from Consuelo Architects. Though they cant take all the credit, it was a true collaborative effort between the expert and the home owner who both shared the same vision of a contemporary family home. Continue reading to see why this home has caused such a stir and has immediately become a favourite here at homify.
Nestled amongst a beautifully landscape garden is the newly built home. The lush greenery sets the scene and invites passers by to take a closer look at the contemporary building that sits behind. In isolation, the building fits perfectly into place despite its bold contemporary form that consists of ambitious geometric detailing and a sheer white render.
Very few homes are designed with its surrounding landscaping in mind, however, this is not your ordinary home. From the get-go the home had been designed with the intention that the landscaping would play an integral role in the look and feel of the residence. We can see from this perspective that the landscaping is well organised, but with plenty of playfulness and freedom.
Just sit back and admire the beautiful entrance point of the home. A dense vertical garden on one side and row of plants on the other creates a pathway that feels so welcoming and appears to enclose those who walk towards the timber front door.
Internally, it's a home that is bright and open offering the perfect setting for comfortable family living. Here in the kitchen, we can identify that this is not just a space that looks amazing, but has also been designed for the dedicated home chef.
As we move further inside the home we can see a modern interior that is up-to-date with all the latest design trends. Look no further than dining space that features a unique blend of contemporary and classic inspired furnishings that ooze both class and elegance. The dining table itself is the centrepiece of the room and has been paired with chairs of simple style which gives the space a neat appearance.
Most would urge caution when considering black as the dominant colour in a bathroom, especially when the room is limited in space and natural light. On the other hand, a darkly shaded bathroom can create a particular ambiance and set a mood that can be truly unique. Take note of the material choice here in this bathroom which incorporates black mosaic tiles for the wall surfaces, polished concrete for the sink unit, and even a black shaded toilet unit.
Though inside is undeniably beautiful, it's safe to assume that the owners will be eager to spend most of their free time here, in the al fresco area. Rarely has an outdoor dining space been more alluring as the one featured here, but it will come as no surprise that behind the dining table is a fully equipped outdoor kitchen area featuring a brand new stainless steel barbecue. No doubt BBQ's will be something of a regularity in this house once friends and neighbours learn about this set-up.
Stepping further outside we reach the incredible swimming pool complete with entertaining area. Few homes can boast a more alluring outdoor set-up than this residence. We love in particular how the pool appears to float above the reeds in the distance.
In a quiet corner away from the excitement of the swimming pool is an amazing timber seating area. There's a sense of closeness and cosiness to the space thanks to the dense planting behind the seats that appear to enclose those who sit down. It really is a perfect spot that can be used for reading in the sunny weather, or at times when friends come over to socialise and share stories.
