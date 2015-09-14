homify 360°: A Modern Cabin In The Woods

Today at homify, we invite you to take a tour of a home that is a little out of the ordinary. It's what the designers have dubbed as a modern interpretation of the traditional log cabin. Though it may share particular characteristics as a log cabin, modernity and comfort have certainly been considered at the forefront of the design. However, the design of the cabin was not solely based upon the comfort of those that inhabit it, but has also been designed to consider sustainability and the natural environmental. This was particularly important considering the cabin is located within a forest that even includes a fresh water lake. So without further ado, come see why this home has become a treasured personal retreat for the owners…
Set amongst a clearing in a secluded forest beside a small fresh water lake is this one of a kind cabin. From a distance we can make out the simple form of the building. A navy blue shade has been chosen for the colour of the timber panels which helps the building settle effortlessly amongst its surroundings.
The cabin is located in rural countryside of the Netherlands and has been designed by a local firm called 2by4 Architects. Thanks to a strong connectivity to the landscape, the new building fits perfectly amongst the mature landscape and appears as a natural addition to the area.
Finally we are able to check out the interior of the cabin. It's a one room building that features a double height ceiling, triple-gazed windows that extend all the way from the floor to the ceiling, and an all white colour scheme for all the internal surfaces.
It can get particularly cold in the winter time with snow being a regular feature during the colder months. However, even in these colder months the owners always find the time to head down to their private cabin.
From a different perspective we can gain a greater understanding of the design of the cabin. When the weather improves there's retractable glazing that can be slid across the entirety of the room. The room is opened up completely to the outdoor decking area and forms to create one holistic space.
Furnishing inside the cabin has been kept to the bare minimum, which is exactly what the owners wish for. A simple dining room table paired with pew style seating, a simple rug, and a comfy leather couch completes the furnishing within the space.
Critical to the comfort of owners was the inclusion of a hanging wood burner. Not only does the wood burner provide necessary warmth for everyone, but it looks beautiful in itself.
Here is a picture of the cabin in the middle of summer when the sun is shining bright. This is the time of year when the owners are always at their cabin.
There's so much fun to be had at the cabin when the weathers nice. Going for a swim in the fresh water lake will be a daily activity for the lucky owners. Who could resist going for a swim when the water looks so inviting?
We're sorry to say that the tour of the modern cabin is now over, but if you’re interested in seeing some more exciting projects then be sure to click the link below.