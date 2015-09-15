Pure white perfection

Welcome to a home that can only be described as an iconic modern landmark. Modern architecture is all the fuss at the moment with many attempting to create something that is memorable and unique. However, not many homes can boast a design or an end result as impressive as the one shown today. The design appears to unlock the true potential of a home, providing the owners with the chance to live within a beautiful setting that offers everything required in today's modern life. Keep reading to see inside…
Standing proudly is the newly built home. It's an awe-inspiring design that appears to defy all the rules associated with conventional home design. We love in particular how the structure rises up out of the earth and looks as if it's a natural addition to the hillside. A white render highlights the homes bold symmetrical form and is enhanced by the choice of transparent glazing across both the ground and upper levels.
Project A01 Architects have built their reputation through their hard-working and innovative design team who have overseen an array of dazzling projects since their inception. This home is set to become their flagship project.
The immediate feeling upon entering the home is of sophistication and admiration of the homes perfect design. Living zones are connected by large portions of open space with the home having a natural sense of flow. The homes unique internal form is punctuated by the homes all-white scheme, and by being exposed to the natural light that streams through glazing and openings.
A living room on one side of the home is the perfect setting for the whole family to come together and spend quality time with eachother. The space is kept intimate and cosy thanks to the choice of the bed-like couches with space for everyone to come and enjoy a cuddle.
Very few kitchens are as eye catching as the one here—just take a look at that benchtop! This refined and modern benchtop is made from local timber, whose design gives an illusion of twisting and folding, reminding us of a piece of functional origami. The lightweight structure extends up the wall of the kitchen and appears much like a sculpture would in a modern art exhibition.
Upstairs inside the en-suite bathroom is a room that epitomises luxury home living. A magnificent standalone ceramic bathtub sits centrally and is positioned to take in the breathtaking views through the glazing. Days will seem to be over within seconds whilst the owners soak and relax in the warm waters of the bathtub.
Before we say goodbye, we are able to see the view from the homes stunning infinity pool. Hot and sunny days will be spent swimming laps in the pool whilst occasionally taking a break to admire the ever-changing scenery.
Did you notice the bi-folding retractable glazing that opens the living zones to the outdoor area? These are incredibly popular in modern home design and can be applied to almost any home—old and new.
