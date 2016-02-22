You can be minimalist in a small flat

Furnishing and decorating a small apartment can be a little challenging, especially if you are keen to make the most of every inch of space you have, but that is where small apartment minimalism can be your new interior design best friend!
Don't see the word minimalism and get caught up thinking that we are going to tell you to get rid of all your worldly possessions and paint your whole home white; we are simply going to give you some top tips that will help you de-clutter and open up your home a little! You'll still be able to enjoy awesome colours and furniture, we promise!
Let's take a look at what some minimalist inspiration could do for you and your home!
Small apartment minimalism can and should be used in every room of your home and where better to start than the area that so often becomes the most untidy and cluttered? Your kitchen is what we are talking about! With dirty dishes piling up, condiments out on display and goodness knows what else, your kitchen can fast become a nightmare!
We are in love with this space from 'Til The End Studio and what a great example of chic minimalism it is. Clear countertops, clean cupboards and just a little pop of mint green makes this a great source of inspiration for a small apartment!
As we said, you don't have to get rid of everything to embrace a little small apartment minimalism. In fact, having some decorative items that work with your space will actually make the best use of it and prevent it from feeling too sparse or neglected!
We think mirrors, wall art, cushions and even some small occasional tables are all good investments that won't take up huge amounts of room, but will add a dimension of style that a bare space would lack. After all, your apartment is small, not devoid of personality!
Take a look at the room you have to work with and then think about your furniture choices. For small apartment minimalism to work, you need to maximise the floor space, while offering minimal disruption and bags of functionality, all of which says one thing to us; modular furniture!
This living room is a fabulous example of how well modular furniture can work in a small apartment. If you find that you need more seating, you can add an extra section and while not only being used as a comfortable relaxation spot, the sofa also breaks up the open plan vibe. Now that's real functionality!
Simplicity is the key to small apartment minimalism, but don't think that you have to wind down the stylishness! Just because you are opting to be less fussy and cluttered, it doesn't mean that there is no room for chic design in your home. If anything, there is MORE room for it!
Paring back your belongings a little and opting for classic, timeless pieces of furniture will allow you to tap into a sophisticated style that you may not have thought would be very 'you' before. Remember, you don't want to be revamping your home every year, so choose things that will be in Vogue forever, such as leather chairs and velvet cushions! They add a little touch of luxury too.
Retro styling is huge right now and one thing that is enjoying massive popularity is Scandinavian furniture. We're talking about all the old G-Plan teak coffee tables and wall units and the great thing about them is that they offer a wealth of storage opportunities as well as chic style!
If you are embracing small apartment minimalism, you may be trying to keep your home relatively clear, but for a little touch of one-off design flair, why not add a retro chair or a statement vintage lamp? They will stop your space feeling too bare and will add some of your personality back in, without hogging all the room!
To truly get to grips with small apartment minimalism, we want you to remember that your bathroom will need some attention too. In a small space, toiletries, toilet rolls, towels and other belongings that are frequently left out on display will simply shrink the room and make it feel far more enclosed.
We recommend you look into built-in storage options and see how they could allow you to de-clutter and reorganise. Nice bright, light colours will also be a great choice, as they will make the room feel fresh and large, but don't forget those fun accent shades, as they will make it feel more like yours!
For more minimalism inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Everything You Need To Know Bbout Minimalism. You'll soon see there is more to it than white and emptiness!