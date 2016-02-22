You can be minimalist in a small flat

Furnishing and decorating a small apartment can be a little challenging, especially if you are keen to make the most of every inch of space you have, but that is where small apartment minimalism can be your new interior design best friend!

Don't see the word minimalism and get caught up thinking that we are going to tell you to get rid of all your worldly possessions and paint your whole home white; we are simply going to give you some top tips that will help you de-clutter and open up your home a little! You'll still be able to enjoy awesome colours and furniture, we promise!

Let's take a look at what some minimalist inspiration could do for you and your home!