Interior design basics for beginners

If you've long had a passion for interior design but it scares you a tiny bit, we have the perfect article for you! It's not hard to get to grips with interior design basics, not when you know where to start, so we have created this handy beginners guide to help you find your feet and gain some confidence when it comes to planning a new decorating scheme.

All of our tips boil down to one thing; not running before you can walk. There is no shame in being a beginner, everyone is at some point, so let's start with the basics and go from there!