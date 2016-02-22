The Monochromatic Fanatic Home

The Medic’s House is a two story rear extension and renovation project, commissioned by two Winchester based Doctors upon the arrival of their new baby daughter. The need for additional family space meant that the client’s existing 1950s three bed house desperately needed extending. The brief called for two additional bedrooms upstairs and a large open-plan family space with light, views and access to the beautiful garden at ground floor.

When you know why this house was extended, you can start to really appreciate the time and effort that has gone into creating this beautiful family home. One thing that we feel sure will grab your attention is the genius use of a monochrome colour scheme, as this prevents the home from feeling too child-orientated. What we see here is a wonderful melding of style and function that shows how having a family doesn't have mean the end for your stunning design leanings.

Let's take a closer look!