The Monochromatic Fanatic Home

The Medic’s House is a two story rear extension and renovation project, commissioned by two Winchester based Doctors upon the arrival of their new baby daughter. The need for additional family space meant that the client’s existing 1950s three bed house desperately needed extending. The brief called for two additional bedrooms upstairs and a large open-plan family space with light, views and access to the beautiful garden at ground floor.
When you know why this house was extended, you can start to really appreciate the time and effort that has gone into creating this beautiful family home. One thing that we feel sure will grab your attention is the genius use of a monochrome colour scheme, as this prevents the home from feeling too child-orientated. What we see here is a wonderful melding of style and function that shows how having a family doesn't have mean the end for your stunning design leanings.
Let's take a closer look!
From here, you'd be forgiven for assuming that the original house was a similarly modern build, complete with stacked box design, but the truth is that it was a relatively standard looking home. By adding such a stark contrast to the back, the design team, AR Design Studio, have taken the brave step of not attempting false integration.
We think the effect is fantastic, as the old house simply melts away into the background and allows the new addition to really take centre stage. The anthracite grey frame and wooden cladding work together to make a dramatic impression and we want to get inside!
It always seems so redundant when people opt to add a large extension to their house, but then section it out into smaller rooms. The sensible solution is to keep the space open, so you get the full benefit of every additional inch. We love that this project has done exactly that and sought to really heighten the impact of this wonderful open plan kitchen/dining/living room area.
The stark black and white colour scheme helps to not only make a super impression, but it also highlights the inherent newness of this room. What a great way to add some extra space; brazenly!
Never underestimate just how vital it is to be able to use a distinctive style throughout your home, especially when you are adding an extension! It is a recurring aesthetic that will really help to tie everything together and we just love the overall effect.
This home not only has a modern extension to the rear, but at the front has also looked to incorporate modern elements and chic design touches. This amazing front door swings open to reveal the sleek contemporary vibe that we expected and carries on through to the new addition in one swoop. Amazing and so cohesive!
As we said, consistency is key to home improvement projects, so imagine our delight when we realised that this gorgeous home had even sought to make the bathroom monochrome too! While nobody would have raised an eyebrow if this room was a little less serious in tone, what a fabulous commitment to the scheme this is!
A family bathroom doesn't have to be an unstylish one and this room seeks to prove the point single-handedly. Though many people might think they need to include bright colours, black and white can be just as fun and exciting when done right and we love all the different material nuances here!
When black and white is the colour scheme of choice, you can run the risk of a home looking a little too clinical and stark. Thankfully, that has been totally avoided in this amazing home, thanks to the use of lots of natural light, exciting architecture and chic furnishing.
Everything has a nuance of style and beauty to it, meaning that the house feels less like a waiting room and more like an art gallery where everything can be touched or sat on. We don't know about you, but that's the kind of family home we can imagine ourselves in!
