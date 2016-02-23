The heat is on: installing a wood stove

Installing a wood stove is something many of us would like to do; not only do they look great and contribute to a lovely ambiance, they can also reduce your heating bills significantly!

If you're thinking seriously about getting a wood stove, you need to plan the whole process carefully, to ensure the safety of your home and family. Do you know where to buy one from? Have you got a style in mind? Do you know how to use one? These are all important questions and to make sure you have all the information you need before making a purchase, we are going to answer them!