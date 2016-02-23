The heat is on: installing a wood stove

Installing a wood stove is something many of us would like to do; not only do they look great and contribute to a lovely ambiance, they can also reduce your heating bills significantly!
If you're thinking seriously about getting a wood stove, you need to plan the whole process carefully, to ensure the safety of your home and family. Do you know where to buy one from? Have you got a style in mind? Do you know how to use one? These are all important questions and to make sure you have all the information you need before making a purchase, we are going to answer them!
It should go without saying that you need to buy your wood stove from a reputable, insured and accredited outlet. While the urge to find something cheaply priced is totally understandable, you shouldn't overlook the fact that this is something that needs to effectively contain intense heat and prevent it from causing damage to your home.
We love this stove, used by Yeme + Saunier, as not only does it look great, you can also rest assured that it comes with guarantees and certain promises of performance.
A key factor when installing a wood stove is knowing where you are planning to put it in your home. That might sound like a simplistic point, but when you realise that placement will affect size, colour, style and output, you begin to understand just how vital it is.
A wood stove is not jut a fire box that can be placed anywhere; it comes with a flue that needs to be installed out into either an existing chimney or through an external wall to the outside. This is something that will dramatically alter where you can and can't have a stove!
Certain wood stoves will have safety precautions that must be followed when fitting them. Most will be to do with space behind the stove itself and the flue position, but all have to be carried out to the letter, or you could risk invalidating any warranties.
Some manufacturers will insist on protective surfaces being fixed to the wall behind a stove, while others will list the maximum flue bend that is acceptable to remain within designated tolerances. It's important to not cut corners with the safety protocols, as this would leave you at risk of accident and unable to look for any form of compensation.
While it might be great to install a huge double-sided beautiful wood stove, not everyone can afford that and more to the point, not everyone will need something of that nature. You need to think a little more carefully about what your requirements actually are.
For a small living room, something more diminutive that gives out 3-5kw of heat will be more than ample, as anything bigger will simply make the room too hot. Conversely, if you were thinking of something small and cute to put into a large kitchen, you might need to start looking at bigger models, or you may struggle to heat the whole room.
We hope it goes without saying that you should have a trained and registered professional fit your new wood stove for you. We know this might be an extra cost that you didn't factor in at the beginning, but for peace of mind and accountability, you must let someone that knows what they are doing tackle this task.
Would you know if your chimney lining was in need of repair? Can you sweep a chimney? Are you confident making a hole in the side of your house for a flue? If you feel a little hesitant about any of these questions, you know you need to call in the experts. That's what they are there for, after all!
When you have had your wood stove fitted and it is in place, ask your fitter to give you a demonstration as to the best way to operate it. They shouldn't be in the least put out and will be happy to help you get to grips with your new addition. Ask about the best methods for starting a fire and what materials are best to burn in your model. Knowledge is power and in this case, it's also heating!
