Get creative with original wallpaper ideas

Gone are the days that wallpaper was seen as a little outdated or fuddy-duddy and though paint had a little spell in the limelight, when it comes to creating fabulous feature walls, nothing beats statement wallpaper! Even better than that is original wallpaper you have had made especially!

Whether you choose to create altered perspectives or inject colour with your wallpaper, you can be certain that in just one weekend, you can totally transform a room and leave an imprint of your own personality for everyone to see.

Step away from the paintbrush and grab your pasting table, because this is going to be fun!