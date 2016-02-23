The Cornish Driftwood Dream Home

Driftwood House in Cornwall might sound like an adorable little shabby chic cottage but in reality it's a waterfront dream home that many of us can only imagine owning! With upmarket materials and exemplar finishes permeating every nuance of the build, this is a home that simultaneously blends in with the rocky surroundings but also stands out as a shining beacon of what good design can make possible.

Heritage stonework, pastel paint and gorgeous glass all come together in this amazing home to offer beautiful views out over the water and we can't wait to show you around, so let's go!