The Cornish Driftwood Dream Home

Driftwood House in Cornwall might sound like an adorable little shabby chic cottage but in reality it's a waterfront dream home that many of us can only imagine owning! With upmarket materials and exemplar finishes permeating every nuance of the build, this is a home that simultaneously blends in with the rocky surroundings but also stands out as a shining beacon of what good design can make possible.
Heritage stonework, pastel paint and gorgeous glass all come together in this amazing home to offer beautiful views out over the water and we can't wait to show you around, so let's go!
We think the name of this property is a little deceptive. Driftwood House doesn't really conjure images of perfect cladding, integrated garages and glass balconies, does it? But therein lies one of the lovely surprises that this home offers. Though stunning, the build is surprisingly modest and doesn't take itself too seriously.
Laurence Associates, the design team leading this project have been careful to balance luxury with nature at every turn, which has grounded the home in its surroundings, rather than alienating it. The blue cladding melts into the sky, while the brickwork looks as though it has long been there. What a beautiful build!
Given that this is a waterfront home, we are absolutely in love with the little nods to nostalgia that have been included in this project. Take these steps as a prime example. What do they remind you of? To us, they look like every set of steps that leads up from a beach to a promenade and helps to give this home an incredibly natural, beach feel. Just looking at them makes us want to get in our swimming costumes and go get an ice cream!
By keeping the handrail and steps simple, they don't draw too much attention from the rest of the house, allowing function to override aesthetics, but not entirely as we think they are lovely.
With a view like this on hand, it would have been criminal not to have as many balconies and terraces as possible, wouldn't it? With that in mind, we think it's fantastic that not only is there a cobbled terrace on the lower level, but also a usable balcony upstairs, leading off from a main bedroom.
Every hour of the day would offer wonderful observation opportunities and as we can see here, dusk might be the most beautiful hour of all. Can't you just imagine enjoying some dinner out on the terrace, with friends and family? Some citronella flares would help to let you party into the night as well!
As we go inside this dream home, we see the recognisable white and natural wood design scheme that fits coastal locations so well. Now we can really start to see where the Driftwood House name came from, as this languid, relaxing and lilting interior is so calm that we feel like driftwood floating out on the sea.
Filled with light, this is an airy and spacious house that offers quiet relaxation and recuperation. We can imagine this being the ideal weekend retreat for people that have busy jobs in the city and want to recharge their batteries.
Isn't the view from this top floor bedroom just exquisite? With light simply pouring in, the vast amount of white and soft pastel tones really drink in the brightness to make this a stunning room. Though not huge in size, the functionality and beauty of the space far outweighs mere square meterage and like the rest of the house, offers an understated luxury that can't be overlooked.
We think this is the epitome of a beautiful waterfront home and love that soft neutrals have been used inside and out to create the ultimate relaxing haven. All we need to know now is how we can book a visit!
