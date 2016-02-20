We love taking a walk on the wild side every now and then, so when it came time to choose our topic for this week's Top 10, we couldn't think of anything better than eccentric British homes!
Even if you like to play things a little safer and more standard with your architecture, there's no harm in taking a look at what some other people are trying and you might even be inspired by something totally unexpected. The UK is packed with innovative design teams that are all looking for daring clients, so when they get together, the results can be electric!
Let's take a look at our Top 10 eccentric British homes and see if your design cogs start turning!
Well, we did promise you some unusual designs and eye-catching homes, so what better way to start our Top 10 eccentric British homes list than with this fabulous floating egg?
The Exbury Egg is a, ’Temporary, energy efficient self-sustaining work space for artist Stephen Turner in the estuary of the River Beaulieu. It is a place to stay and a laboratory for studying the life of a tidal creek, a collecting and collating centre with integral storage & display areas. It will take on the patina of 730 daily tides below the water line, and 365 days of weathering by wind, rain and bleaching by the sun above.’
One thing is certain and that's that Stephen and SPUD Group were a perfect match for this project!
Pobble House is a modern beach shack found in Kent that has been constructed from Larch wood and Corten steel. These naturally have the propensity to age beautifully, which in time will help the house to blend in with its surroundings.
Due to local building restrictions, new builds can only be constructed in place of another, and of roughly the same size and proportion. This means as time passes, the holiday home will begin to look more like the weathered beach shacks that line the beach.
Stand out and sympathetic all in one!
This fascinating home was a project and brainchild attributed to Welsh architects Hyde + Hyde, with 3D visualisations provided by Portuguese experts, Metro Cúbico Digital.
Obtuse angles, dramatic stonework and a warm wooden interior coexist to create a home that is like no other and while the outside requires more than just a second look, inside, it is just as unusual and enticing.
The different faces of this house are what fascinates us so much, with the sharp roof inclines and varying outlooks. No two days would ever offer the same views!
’This modern eco-house by Nash Baker Architects is conceived as a contemporary interpretation of the Kentish barn style with characteristic black timber cladding, the bold structure nestles into the surrounding landscape with consideration for the area’s local heritage through the use of high quality, locally sourced materials. The low-rise structure was developed around two asymmetric barn-like wings connected by a central entrance hall that draws guests into the house with expansive views onto the garden beyond.’
If for no other reason than the amazing sustainability credentials of this property, we really wanted to include it in our Top 10 eccentric British houses list, though the angular shapes certainly guaranteed its inclusion!
Overlooking one of the busiest streets in London is this tucked away haven, up in the clouds. While London may not lend itself to peace and quiet, there is little doubt that this amazing apartment offers tranquil living as well as enviable views.
The inclusion of a terrace and a perfectly manicured lawn really sets this home apart as a little flight of fancy and we can imagine that the inherent whimsy is felt in every room. What fun!
Few things are more unusual than a detached home in London, but this wonderfully weird installation is exactly that and offers a fantastic amount of privacy to the residents.
Listed as a,
Conversion and extension of a 1960s bungalow to make a contemporary 4 bedroom house in Balham, London, this house had humble beginnings but has been totally transformed thanks to ingenious design and being partially,
Clad with Western Red Cedar battens from Silva Timber.
Built on the site of a former John Winter house, this amazing property is as eye-catching as it is unusual, especially as it has a cemetery for a garden!
The new house is located on the footprint of the existing house. It is set over four floors with a generous proportion of living to bedroom space including balconies, terraces and a sizeable sliding glass roof light enabling the top floor to become an open-air court. The new house is an additional storey higher than the previous one and is conceived with two strongly contrasting faces. To the street a sheer façade of honed black granite, translucent glass and black steel panels set flush to one another echoes the massiveness of the cemetery wall.
The location of this build alone earns it a place in our Top 10 eccentric British homes, but the design makes sure there is no question!
Who says that new builds can't be fantastically different? Nobody, once they've seen this amazing house in Suffolk!
This picture perfectly shows off the, ’Front elevation of the house at Broad Street in Suffolk by Nash Baker Architects, showing the local handmade red bricks used on the ground floor, and the oak cladding wrapping around the first floor.’
Being eccentric isn't the same as being totally out there, so while the design of this home is unique, the use of locally sourced materials brings the design together as a whole.
Chapel conversions always make for wonderfully interesting and unique homes as they just can't seem to shake a little bit of mystery and spookiness!
This chapel looks almost deserted and set against the dramatic sky, really stands out as a unique and inimitable home. We really like the flash of colour in the form of the red window frames and door and though the building still looks really original, the addition of roof lights makes it clear that some funky modernisation has taken place.
Aided by our clients in-house carpenter, who carried out the majority of the work single handed and our clients own expertise and flair for interior décor and design, the conversion was completed to form a two bedroom dwelling with a few added features such as under floor heating throughout and a specialist designed oak spiral stair leading to a gallery floor. As a result, the former school hall was brought back to life in the heart of Glen Dye and is supplemented by the setting and the neatly finished grounds.
There's just something about converted business buildings that make for fascinating home projects. We love that the façade still has a definitive school feel to it and that the flash of turquoise paint brings the cobbled stones to life. We don't think many people, other than retired headmasters, could live here without feeling a little resonance with the original functionality of the walls!
