Dark wood wardrobes

Going for an eclectic look? Try this cool dark wood wardrobe. The wardrobe is grand in size as it takes up an entire wall length and it reaches the ceiling. The wardrobe is made of patterned wood, which is truly unique. The wood in a way looks like mosaic tiles. There are many large squares that each have a different wood pattern on them. As a whole, the wardrobe looks textured, which is a really cool look for this bedroom. Finally the doors open with slender, vertical wooden bars, completing this really eclectic look.