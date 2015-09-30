Home and office pantry designs

For a classic office pantry idea, no need to look any further. This small pantry packs a punch with its classic style. The bottom piece has ample table top space, perfecting for holding important items such as a toaster, water boiler and as well as proving ample table prepping space. Above that is a matching shelving unit that can hold many necessary kitchen items while keeping the space organized. The unit is a fresh white with light wood finishes, which keeps the unit, and thus the space looking fresh and airy. This is a perfect office pantry idea for those looking for a great, classic design.

For more pantry ideas, have a look at this Ideabook: 8 ways to stylishly organise your pantry