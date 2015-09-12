Amazing exterior wooden doors

An exterior wooden door can look extremely posh and minimalist in fashion. This door is no different. It is made of several vertical placed wooden planks. The wood used here is truly unique and what makes this door feel special. The planks are several shades of wood, from light brown to deep brown colours. The door knob is hidden, blending right into the door which gives it a modern and minimalist look. The designer chose to continue this wood pattern along one side of the wall, which creates more style and personality. This is a great door for those looking for modern and minimalist style.