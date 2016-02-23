Your browser is out-of-date.

Getting creative with plaster decoration

Adonis Adoni Adonis Adoni
Suíte Master - CASA COR 2013, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Eclectic style bathroom
In the interior design world plaster is primed to be one of the most versatile materials. It’s easy to install, it can be applied everywhere in the home and adds an artistic element that aesthetically elevates the environment. As an added bonus, gypsum boards also have thermal properties, which make them an excellent insulator. You couldn't ask for more!

If you are seduced by the qualities of plaster there are a few things to take into account. For example, did you know the recommended thickness for a plaster sheet is 0.5cm? Or that if you're going to fix spotlights into the plaster sheets they will require an opening that varies between 15cm and 18cm?

If the plaster is going to be used to lower the ceiling then the height of the room should not be less than 2.40m prior to installation because it would otherwise create a suffocating atmosphere. And in the bathroom you should use plaster sheets that have an embedded protection against mould and fungi to counter the effects constant humidity.

Now that you know a little bit more about plaster, let’s see how it can be used in the various rooms of the house in order to create an amazing décor…

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!

Work the material beautifully

Casa Swiss Park Campinas II, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

The greatest advantage of plaster is without doubt its decorative potential. It’s possible to create any forms with plaster, giving it curvy lines, rectangular frames or any other shapes you can think of!

In the living room above, for example, interior designer Iara Kilaris, created circular lines on the ceiling using plaster sheets and combined them with LED lights to create a modern and sophisticated décor.

Covering the ceiling

Apartamento colorido - Moema, São Paulo, Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo Modern living room
Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo

Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Item 6 Arquitetura e Paisagismo

When you cover the entire ceiling with plaster there is an added decorative benefit for the room. You can create linings or pockets on the sides of the frame in order to install spotlights or LED lamps. By doing so, you can omit using other lighting fixtures, giving a unique appearance to the décor.

For example, as shown above, the plastered ceiling has open sides, which allows LED lamps to be installed that illuminate the open space perfectly.

Panel walls

Apartamento em Cascavel, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Modern living room
Evviva Bertolini

Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini
Evviva Bertolini

The ceiling is but one option to add some outstanding creativity to your décor with plaster.

Take a cue from the living room above, designed by studio Evviva Bertolini. The plaster is used as a wall panel for the TV, carved with geometrical lines in white hues that blend elegantly with the classy décor. The ceiling lights reflect the geometrical texture of plaster, which bounces the light in equal levels around the room, enhancing the sophisticated appeal of the space.

Giving prominence and functionality

Moema, Prado Zogbi Tobar Prado Zogbi Tobar Modern living room
Prado Zogbi Tobar

Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar

Besides creating detailed designs or covering ceilings, plaster can be used to add prominence and functionality. It can be a practical addition, especially for installing artificial lights.

In the open-plan living room above, designed by studio Prado Zogbi Tobar, a plaster strip centres the ceiling, with the LED fixture highlighting the feature.

Creativity in the kitchen

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

With plaster you can get highly creative although, of course, it is always advisable to seek professional advice.

Have a look at this idea for inspiration. The kitchen has plaster  on the ceiling, which has large lighting fixtures embedded in circular openings. The combination of the pendant lights suspended above the kitchen bar and the red stools, creates a very modern, stylish environment.

In the bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large bedroom can be enhanced by plaster in many ways, such as in this amazing project by Nicolas Kilaris. The gypsum boards dominate the room, from ceiling to walls.

On the ceiling the plaster twists and turns in almost snake-like fashion, whilst on the wall it adds sophistication to the headboard. The end result is a visual treat of modernity and fluent movement,.

In the bathroom

APARTAMENTO, MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Minimalist bathroom
MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES

MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES
MARCY RICCIARDI ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES

In the bathroom the most basic uses of plaster is for light fittings. However, by installing white plaster you can also combine it with a multitude of colours and materials, which can be especially useful in a smaller spaces.

The beautiful project above, by Marcy Ricciardi, blends the white plaster ceiling harmoniously with the turquoise wall and colourful decorative objects, creating a comfortable and attractive bathroom.

Simply gorgeous

Suíte Master - CASA COR 2013, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Eclectic style bathroom
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

Finally, we will leave you with an extraordinary bathroom that uses plaster exceptionally. The décor opts for cut-out plaster covering the ceiling, where a central light is fitted to provide wonderful warmth to the room.

A rack of spotlights is fitted in an open lining, which subtly highlights the bathroom fittings and mirror.

For further inspiration, have a read of: Decorative Plaster Can Look Great.

Get creative with original wallpaper ideas
Did any of our ideas inspire you to consider using plaster in you home? How would you use it? Let us know in the comments!

