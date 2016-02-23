Getting creative with plaster decoration

In the interior design world plaster is primed to be one of the most versatile materials. It’s easy to install, it can be applied everywhere in the home and adds an artistic element that aesthetically elevates the environment. As an added bonus, gypsum boards also have thermal properties, which make them an excellent insulator. You couldn't ask for more!

If you are seduced by the qualities of plaster there are a few things to take into account. For example, did you know the recommended thickness for a plaster sheet is 0.5cm? Or that if you're going to fix spotlights into the plaster sheets they will require an opening that varies between 15cm and 18cm?

If the plaster is going to be used to lower the ceiling then the height of the room should not be less than 2.40m prior to installation because it would otherwise create a suffocating atmosphere. And in the bathroom you should use plaster sheets that have an embedded protection against mould and fungi to counter the effects constant humidity.

Now that you know a little bit more about plaster, let’s see how it can be used in the various rooms of the house in order to create an amazing décor…

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!