The homify home guide

When it comes time to think about buying your first home, wouldn't you like to know that you could buy one and never move again? In order to do that, you need to know what type of house will best suit your current lifestyle and future plans and though these might be fluid and change a little, if you make sure the bare bones of your house are adaptable, you could be one of the lucky few that buys a home and never moves again!
Think about family plans, any known health issues, styling preferences and desirable locations and from there, you can start to get a really good idea of just what type of home will suit you best. If you're still not 100% sure, we have some great options for you here in our home guide, so take a look and see which speak to you!
It's not morbid to think ahead to old age and if there are any family propensities for arthritis or joint problems, you might not want to commit yourself to a home that has a lot of stairs! That's why we have included one-storey houses in our home guide.
This fabulous building, from RRJ Architects, shows that one-storey living doesn't have to be thought of as unstylish or old fashioned. In fact, many modern open plan houses are now opting for a one-storey design, in a bid to make the interior really flow and feel unrestricted. We wouldn't mind having no stairs to contend with either!
If you know that you are likely to either have children or follow a dream of working from home, it can be helpful to look out for houses that have development opportunities built into them. Anything with a steep pitched roof will have bags of potential, as you could build up into the loft space.
We included this in our home guide as so many people forget or overlook the potential offered by roof space, so even if you buy a bungalow, if the roof is steep enough, you could still extend and create more bedrooms or even a study.
We couldn't create a home guide without talking about some of the more grandiose options out there, could we? Just as modern builds are embracing single-floor dwellings, so too are they building up into the sky; there is no middle ground!
This three-storey masterpiece is gorgeous and shows the potential that a self-build project can offer. We imagine that the ground floor features all the communal space, while the upper floors house bedrooms and bathrooms. This is a great technique for a busy family that wants to choose how and when to spend time together!
A regular feature in the UK, duplex houses are a simple two-storey design that most commonly allow for bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs, with kitchen and living rooms downstairs. Separated by one flight of stairs, the floors make a distinction between private and public spaces.
If traditional design is what you like best, this could be a wonderful option for you and due to the relatively simple design, could result in a quick build time if you are opting to commission something new.
For something with a little heritage and traditional flair, townhouses are a great alternative to a standard terrace and thanks to the boxy design, are often ripe with development opportunities. In fact, it's becoming increasingly common to see lovely old fashioned townhouses with breathtakingly modern extensions on the rear, as seen here.
The ideal way to combine old and new, townhouses offer enough authority and architectural beauty to easily adopt newer additions, but be aware that they always have a lot of floors and are usually high-maintenance!
For the ultimate in customisable and easy design, you can't go wrong with a prefabricated house. We know you might be shocked to find this option in our home guide but this makes perfect sense for anyone that deems location to be more important that architecture!
If you find the perfect piece of land, you can drop anything you like onto it, within building regulations of course, and by opting for something prefabricated, the construction process will be lightening quick and simple to oversee. As an added bonus, if you need more room in the future, extensions are usually very easy to 'bolt on' too.
