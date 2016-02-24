The homify home guide

When it comes time to think about buying your first home, wouldn't you like to know that you could buy one and never move again? In order to do that, you need to know what type of house will best suit your current lifestyle and future plans and though these might be fluid and change a little, if you make sure the bare bones of your house are adaptable, you could be one of the lucky few that buys a home and never moves again!

Think about family plans, any known health issues, styling preferences and desirable locations and from there, you can start to get a really good idea of just what type of home will suit you best. If you're still not 100% sure, we have some great options for you here in our home guide, so take a look and see which speak to you!