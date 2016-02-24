The slacker’s guide to a less cluttered home

It's something we all find intensely difficult, but throwing things away in a bid to de-clutter our minds and have a spring clean is absolutely necessary! The question is, what should we be getting rid of to make sure that we are reducing clutter?
You don't need to rid yourself of every worldly possession in order to create a more streamlined home, you simply need to get rid of those things that seem to hang around without explanation! We are all guilty of it, so whether you need to clean out your bathroom cabinet or detox your wardrobe, we have some top tips for you!
Let's de-clutter, together!
We bet you're thinking that this is a strange place to start, but really think about it and you'll probably realise that you do keep kitchen sponges and cloths for longer than you should and most likely, out in the open next to your sink. Not only do they look untidy, they can also smell a little unpleasant too, so get rid of them or hide them away!
This fabulous kitchen, from Inain Interior Design, is perfection! There's no cleaning products or materials on show and it looks minimal and stunning. Don't you want to achieve something similar in your home?
How long do you keep your toothbrushes for? Did you know that you should change it every single month? A healthy mind and body will naturally lead to a healthy home so don't take risks with bacteria; simply change out your oral cleaning products every four weeks! Reducing clutter takes hygiene into account too, you know!
If you aren't convinced that you should be doing this, just imagine what guests think when they see your tatty old toothbrushes. Be sure to keep renewing them and to wash the holder that they live in regularly too, as stale water can quickly build up into a big problem.
This will be tough for some of you, really tough, but when you open your wardrobe, you know there are items in there that you never wear, have never worn or even worse, will never fit into! It's time to accept a reality check and get rid of these items. You should also look to get rid of anything that has passed its best! Yes, even that raggedy old sweater that you love so much!
Your bedroom really can benefit from reducing clutter and you should be left feeling energised by the freed up space, so open that wardrobe and empty those drawers!
Let's get one thing straight; we aren't telling you to get rid of beautiful magazines that are coffee table collectibles, but when you are hoarding gossip mags and weekly publications, there comes a point where you need to stop and start reducing clutter!
Limited edition publications and keepsakes are lovely and add a real aesthetic value to your home, but everything else can either go in the fire or the recycling bin! They take up valuable space and make your living room feel far smaller, so grab a bin bag and get filling!
Classic record players and Hi-Fi systems that you actually still use are absolutely exempt from this tip, as we want to keep vinyl alive too, but computer consoles and DVD players that have seen better days can all be upgraded or thrown out!
If you've never used the Wii Fit board, get it sold or donated to a charity shop and, likewise, if you are hanging onto a video player but you have no videos, get that thrown away too! It's all about losing your 'one day' mentality, as that day might never come. Live in the now and only keep what you need and use!
We are all guilty of this habit, so when it comes to reducing clutter, we know everyone will have some medicines and cosmetics that can be thrown away! Not only do they have a shelf life, which is easily forgotten, they also take up valuable space!
Be sure to dispose of medicines responsibly (most chemists will take them free of charge) and get rid of any make up that could cause you harm. Did you know that mascara should be changed every four weeks? If you have anything older than that, bacteria could be settling on your wand and threatening your eye health, so think about that next time you are reluctant to thin out your make up bag!
For more de-cluttering advice, take a look at this Ideabook: Six Steps To A Clutter Free Home. Every little bit of cleaning and sorting helps!