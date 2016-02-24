London house gets unrecognisable terrace transformation

Why have a nice enough home, when you can have something enchanting? That seems to be the underlying question with this development that has seen a standard terrace house transformed into a breathtaking family dwelling, complete with a magical back garden!
Gone is the uninspiring, flat rear façade and in it's place is a warm and welcoming open plan room that leads onto a stunning terrace, complete with gorgeous lighting. This is one project that really is unrecognisable from where it started, so let's take a closer look!
As we said, this is a perfectly lovely, standard terrace house, complete with a usable back garden and a small side conservatory, but that wasn't enough for the family here and they commissioned Concept Eight Architects to come up with something far more fantastical!
With a brief that clearly included modernising the home to a huge degree, the design team wasted no time and created something that would prove to totally eradicate this slightly sad looking exterior from memory. We know you'll be shocked!
So here is the rendering of what the design team proposed to do. As you'll see, the site is relatively complex, but this would work in favour of the clients, as it would make their addition not stand out as an usual add on, but simply look as though another piece of an already unusual puzzle!
With a beautiful box extension planned for the rear, it would also swoop round to the side, connected by glass panels that would allow natural light into the new open plan area. The question is, would such an ambitious design work, given the location constraints?
If you were wondering how this extension could possibly work, behold! Is this not a truly beautiful space, that has been given a sensitive touch and a professional integration? While the new addition could have looked way too modern and stylish for the existing garden, we can now see that a lovely, contemporary patio has been created to really ground this space into the surroundings and thanks to the wooden fencing, it looks as though it has always been here!
The lighting is working wonders and creates a super warm ambiance and welcoming feel, which is mirrored by the interior. Clearly home to people who love to entertain, in summer months, we imagine this terrace is used more than the inside!
Is this the largest extension we have ever looked at? No, but by using the space carefully and accounting for the proportions, it comfortably houses everything the clients wanted. A functional kitchen, charming dining area and lovely lounge are all found here and to offset any concerns of feeling cramped, large skylights allow natural light to plunge down into the room and add some extra airiness.
This really is a lovely addition and we can only imagine how much space it has freed up in the main body of the home. What a perfect way to accommodate a growing family!
When it comes to adding an extension to a traditional home, you either need to be sympathetic to the existing materials and look to integrate with them, or be brazen in your selection of something new.
It's fun to see that new was the order of the day here, with rich golden wood and rustic bricks coming together to add a little rural chic to an urban location. It's these warm tones that make this such a beautiful and covetable project and truly makes this house a home.
