Modern wall designs you won't forget

In our homes we are surrounded by walls that are generally left devoid of any artistic ingenuity. They are simply a blank canvas in neutral and simple tones, but it doesn't have to be this way. Your wall's potential should not remain unexploited.

With some simple paint work you can add new tones and colours to your walls, giving your home a more personalised décor. Of course, painting is not the only way to breathe a new life into your home as there are many modern wall designs you could choose from; creative wallpaper designs to artistic landscapes that would redefine a simple space.

In this article we're going to give you a few inspirational contemporary wall designs and help you tap into their decorative potential.

Don’t forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!