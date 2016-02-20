Rural stone homestead renovation and makeover

With the eclectic decorating style being all the rage in 2016, we thought it would be a great idea to bring you one of the best examples of a home makeover in this exciting style.

Paris based interior architects, Dmesure, are absolute masters of eclectic home furnishing and decorating as you will soon see from their latest project, which we're going to take a tour of today.

Sometimes an eclectic style can be an overload to the senses due to so many pieces of furniture, finishes and various decorations all screaming for attention with their bold colours and contrasting patterns. Thankfully in this case, the experts at Dmesure have found a perfect balance where everything is in the right place and each item has a reason for being there.

Let's begin our look around…