Rural stone homestead renovation and makeover

With the eclectic decorating style being all the rage in 2016, we thought it would be a great idea to bring you one of the best examples of a home makeover in this exciting style.
Paris based interior architects, Dmesure, are absolute masters of eclectic home furnishing and decorating as you will soon see from their latest project, which we're going to take a tour of today.
Sometimes an eclectic style can be an overload to the senses due to so many pieces of furniture, finishes and various decorations all screaming for attention with their bold colours and contrasting patterns. Thankfully in this case, the experts at Dmesure have found a perfect balance where everything is in the right place and each item has a reason for being there.
Let's begin our look around…
This is the home that boasts an amazing eclectic interior by Dmesure. It's probably not the type of home you would imagine to flaunt such a style but, as we all know, looks can be deceiving!
This rural homestead, built from beautiful limestone blocks, is over a century old and has been preserved by a number of thoughtful interventions. Stone blocks and tiles that were once crumbling have been replaced, while new plumbing and new drainage has been installed to ensure the building stands for another century or longer.
Now we see the spectacular home during daylight hours, which is typical structure of the architectural style found in this region.
What sets this particular home apart from its neighbours is a strong sense of modern beauty, which can be seen with that lavish swimming pool and stylish loungers located a hop and a skip away from the main house.
One of the most overlooked aspects of a home is the entrance. It's the space where one greets guests and is where you want to make a good impression. Our emotional response to this hallway is of pure astonishment. This isn't a fleeting emotion either, with the more time we spend observing it all, the more impressed we become.
The exposed stone walls, tile flooring and crisp white walls provide a gorgeous backdrop for the decorating style to be best expressed. None of the pieces here can be considered 'big statements', but rather each piece uniquely settles into their context.
In every good home there should always be a big table for people to gather around to share a meal. Dmesure got this memo and here is the result. A timber dining table sits centrally with ten (yes, ten!) dining chairs to match.
Lighting in this dining room plays an important role in the look and feel of the space, influencing the mood of those dining. By dimming the funky cooking-pot hanging lights, a particular mood can be created underneath this grand dining table at dinnertime.
Just as important as ensuring your guests are comfortable for their meal is providing tasty food to satisfy their hunger. Don't be fooled because concealed behind traditional style cabinets is the latest in gadgetry and top-of-the-line cookware to help those in the kitchen.
A prominent feature found in the living room are the exposed timber beams that reveal the embedded history of the building. Appearing to be inspired by the rustic nature of the space, we can see that the décor takes a more subdued appearance and reflects rustic charm.
The couches and seats found in the lounge look both comfortable to sit in and charming to the eye. Sitting low against the rear wall, below the window, is a sofa that can seat just as many as the dining table.
It's not surprising that there is a wine cellar in this home as a wine collection such as this is best kept together in uniformity. Filled to the brim (pun intended) are the full-height wine racks that line one of the walls.
Here you'll find the best wine the region has to offer, which will pair wonderfully with the meals being prepared upstairs.
This bedroom adopts a genuine homely feel. It's a space where the interior designers haven't gone for stylistic statements.
Instead they have focused on maintaining a clean and simple room with a scheme consisting of creams, white and sky blue, which come together to create a calming space where the grown ups love to retreat to every night.
Attached to the bedroom is a personal en suite. The bright setting is an undeniable mood-booster, making this bathroom the best place to help one wake up and get ready for the day ahead.
Every piece in here has been considered for its luxurious appeal and quality. If you're looking for inspiration for a bathroom sink, then look no further than the one found here with its chiselled stone design.
Despite being the domain for the little ones, this children's bedroom looks suspiciously neat and tidy. There are two bunk beds found in the room, meaning there could be up to four mischievous children sleeping here, yet everything looks perfect!
Storing toys, spare blankets and books are the many drawers and shelves that have been built into the design of the bunk beds. They are a source of satisfaction for the adults since they make cleaning up quick and their lives so much easier.
To discover another inspirational home, check out: The House With Two Lives.