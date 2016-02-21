A Barn Saved from the History Books

This project, brought to you direct from the United States, is a wonderful story of history being saved. Following a catastrophic fire, architects from Specht Architects were commissioned to reconstruct a historic hay barn that had been partially destroyed. As a part of the reconstruction effort, the firm needed to re-think the interior.

The barn was to be designed as a weekend retreat for a couple and their two Labrador retrievers. The couple were actively engaged in the arts, with one being a Broadway producer and the other a fashion editor, so it was important for the re-worked interior to reflect their personalities and passions for all things creative.

Let's go check out the brilliant work…