A Country Manor Reborn

This Parisian château has been given revived confidence thanks to a stunning re-imaging by interior design experts from Dmesure. The re-imagining was spurred by the birth of a child, with the owners desiring a new setting that would meet the current and future needs of their young family.

The new look interior by Dmesure celebrates the classical architecture of the original home while at the same time boldly introducing contemporary accents into the mix.

Today, the château arouses curiosity and encourages exploration. Come and discover it all with us here on homify.