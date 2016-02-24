The Bold Statement House

One thing we've learnt on homify is that Brazilians know how to do modern architecture. Whether with grand public buildings or private homes, they always seem to find a way to surprise and delight us.
The project we're to check out today is one of the coolest that we have had the opportunity to explore, with its awe-inspiring cube design that makes bold design statements both inside and out. Bringing a sense of purity and simplicity into the design, experts from studio MK27 show us again why they have been on the receiving end of so many design awards.
Fans of this style of modern architecture are going to love the Cube House, but even those who aren't might be won over after seeing this place.
Anyone who has spent time in this place will know that few cities in the world experience such extremes as São Paulo, Brazil. You'll find hot spots for parties that never seem to end or, if you turn a corner, you'll find peaceful, natural beauty where bird song rather than drum beats fill the air.
The lush landscaping, combined with the timber deck and the magnificent swimming pool, creates a tropical oasis in an urban jungle if ever we've seen one.
When the lights are all on inside the whole house appears to glow like a beacon, which lures us to stay and make ourselves at home.
When the sun is shining there is no better place to be than chilling on one of the lounges on the deck. The lush greenery and the sounds of trickling water would fool anyone into thinking that they were miles away from a major metropolis.
Although one might start believing it, the sun doesn't last forever here but thankfully, when the clouds roll in, the living spaces are only a short hop away…
With a white scheme, floor-to-ceiling windows and locally sourced furniture, studio MK27 have created an enviable setting inside the living room. Though it may look sparse, the choice of fabrics makes for a homely finish and little touches show the house is well used, such as ottoman and patterned spherical foot rests that are used for lounging.
You may be asking the question,
where are the walls? Well, if you look closely, in the background are the bi-folding glass walls that have been moved neatly out of the way. The dining room is at the interface between the inside and outdoors, allowing those dining to gain a sense of freedom when eating.
The imposing light fixture is a centrepiece that really draws the eye. Positioned above the dining table, it illuminates the main social area in this vast and elegant dining room.
The master bedroom, found upstairs, provides a cosy space for the adults to retreat to. Each morning, those sleeping are peacefully awoken by the sunshine that streams inside through the room's vast windows.
We notice straight away how the soft textures create a calm and peaceful atmosphere in the generously proportioned room. Showing the skill of studio MK27 is how the room remains warm and inviting despite the space being so vast and airy.
Up high on the rooftop is where we finish our tour of the Cube House, showcasing the exclusive views that those who live here can enjoy any time they want. With the São Paulo skyline as a beautiful backdrop, the owners can entertain their guests with rooftop cocktails while the sun sets.
