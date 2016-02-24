The Bold Statement House

One thing we've learnt on homify is that Brazilians know how to do modern architecture. Whether with grand public buildings or private homes, they always seem to find a way to surprise and delight us.

The project we're to check out today is one of the coolest that we have had the opportunity to explore, with its awe-inspiring cube design that makes bold design statements both inside and out. Bringing a sense of purity and simplicity into the design, experts from studio MK27 show us again why they have been on the receiving end of so many design awards.

Fans of this style of modern architecture are going to love the Cube House, but even those who aren't might be won over after seeing this place.