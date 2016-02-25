Creating an ideal terrace escape

In small apartment city life having a terrace is a privilege. The extra square feet that it offers in an open space can become a hub for social interactions with friends and family, especially when the sun is shining. With a few additions the terrace can be transformed into a much needed peaceful retreat, perfect for unwinding anxieties and finding privacy.
When you have a terrace—or wish to build one—you should devote the attention it deserves in decorating it. Investing in furniture, using robust materials, adding a few plants and some lighting are important elements to create a comfortable and functional space.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
One of the biggest advantages of having a terrace are the views.
So when you are planning to create a terrace in your home its location is of prime importance. The point is to position the terrace towards the best available view, whether that's the garden, wonderful city lights or just a busy street on which you like to spend time people watching.
The building materials are, of course, extremely important to the design of your terrace-to-be. They will set the tone of the space, hopefully giving it warmth and personality and ensuring it's built to last.
A wooden floor, for example, can create a cosy atmosphere looks wonderful when paired with complementary furnishings. Keep in mind that the wood should be sturdy enough to withstand fluctuating weather conditions.
It's also advisable to protect the area from bad weather with a roof. Take the image above as a guide, where a simple and modern roof protects the furniture and outdoor kitchen at all times. It would be a shame if your terrace décor fell foul of rain showers after you've invested so much into it!
Comfortable furniture will have a significant role in how much you enjoy your terrace. Just imagine being able to kick off your shoes and relax on a welcoming chair whilst the sun shines. Bliss!
Popular choices are cushioned sofas and chairs, yet you can be more adventurous and invest in benches or even a hammock. Whatever you choose, complement them with soft furnishings to ensure your idle hours are all the more comfortable.
The quality of the terrace is accentuated by the memories created when celebrating familial and friendly bonds with social events.
With this in mind you could consider creating a barbecue area within the terrace. This would, of course, depend on your available space and financial constraints, but there are a number of different options available to meet a variety of different needs.
Water features are another great idea for terraces as they help generate feelings of calm and tranquillity. Imagine being lost in the pages of novel while the slow dripping sound of a fountain fills the air. That certainly is something worth investing in and, similar to barbecues, there are many options and designs to fit terraces of all size and design.
The icing on the cake, however, would be an open fireplace, as shown in the photo. This may unconventional but that's precisely the reason to consider it! During colder months, snuggled under some blankets, the terrace fireplace will warm you up whilst you enjoy the company of friends, family and a glass of red wine. Or two!
The terrace, besides being a social hub, should also be peaceful retreat. Plants and flowers will help you achieve this by bringing you one step closer to nature with splashes of colourful and nice smells. You should always consider plant varieties that are suitable for the climate and be informed about their needs.
Another key element to improve the quality of the terrace is lighting. The lights should emit a yellowish glow, which is warm and relaxing and provides adequate visibility.
Floor lamps are a great addition to a terrace as they can be used to highlight decorative details, such as enhancing the beauty of your plants.
The terrace should have some personal touch in its décor. Remember that the details you choose will become the quintessential component of the private oasis you wish to create.You can imprint your own personality on the space with your favourite bright colours, soft textiles, furniture, stunning vases and artwork.
