Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Creating an ideal terrace escape

Adonis Adoni Adonis Adoni
IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

In small apartment city life having a terrace is a privilege. The extra square feet that it offers in an open space can become a hub for social interactions with friends and family, especially when the sun is shining. With a few additions the terrace can be transformed into a much needed peaceful retreat, perfect for unwinding anxieties and finding privacy.

When you have a terrace—or wish to build one—you should devote the attention it deserves in decorating it. Investing in furniture, using robust materials, adding a few plants and some lighting are important elements to create a comfortable and functional space.  

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!

Location, location, location

IPE HOUSE, P+0 Arquitectura P+0 Arquitectura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
P+0 Arquitectura

IPE HOUSE

P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura
P+0 Arquitectura

One of the biggest advantages of having a terrace are the views.

So when you are planning to create a terrace in your home its location is of prime importance. The point is to position the terrace towards the best available view, whether that's the garden, wonderful city lights or just a busy street on which you like to spend time people watching.

Choose the best materials

Residência Condomínio West Valley, Piloni Arquitetura Piloni Arquitetura Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Piloni Arquitetura

Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

The building materials are, of course, extremely important to the design of your terrace-to-be. They will set the tone of the space, hopefully giving it warmth and personality and ensuring it's built to last.

A wooden floor, for example, can create a cosy atmosphere looks wonderful when paired with complementary furnishings. Keep in mind that the wood should be sturdy enough to withstand fluctuating weather conditions. 

It's also advisable to protect the area from bad weather with a roof. Take the image above as a guide, where a simple and modern roof protects the furniture and outdoor kitchen at all times. It would be a shame if your terrace décor fell foul of rain showers after you've invested so much into it!

Comfortable furniture

Casa Horizonte 9, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Comfortable furniture will have a significant role in how much you enjoy your terrace. Just imagine being able to kick off your shoes and relax on a welcoming chair whilst the sun shines. Bliss!

Popular choices are cushioned sofas and chairs, yet you can be more adventurous and invest in benches or even a hammock. Whatever you choose, complement them with soft furnishings to ensure your idle hours are all the more comfortable.

Equipped to meet all needs

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

The quality of the terrace is accentuated by the memories created when celebrating familial and friendly bonds with social events.

With this in mind you could consider creating a barbecue area within the terrace. This would, of course, depend on your available space and financial constraints, but there are a number of different options available to meet a variety of different needs.  

Water features are another great idea for terraces as they help generate feelings of calm and tranquillity. Imagine being lost in the pages of novel while the slow dripping sound of a fountain fills the air. That certainly is something worth investing in and, similar to barbecues, there are many options and designs to fit terraces of all size and design.

The icing on the cake, however, would be an open fireplace, as shown in the photo. This may unconventional but that's precisely the reason to consider it! During colder months, snuggled under some blankets, the terrace fireplace will warm you up whilst you enjoy the company of friends, family and a glass of red wine. Or two!

Plants and flowers

Apartamento Bairro Ipanema, Stúdio Márcio Verza Stúdio Márcio Verza Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Stúdio Márcio Verza

Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza
Stúdio Márcio Verza

The terrace, besides being a social hub,  should also be peaceful retreat. Plants and flowers will help you achieve this by bringing you one step closer to nature with splashes of colourful and nice smells. You should always consider plant varieties that are suitable for the climate and be informed about their needs. 

Great lighting

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

Another key element to improve the quality of the terrace is lighting. The lights should emit a yellowish glow, which is warm and relaxing and provides adequate visibility.

Floor lamps are a great addition to a terrace as they can be used to highlight decorative details, such as enhancing the beauty of your plants.

Personal touches

Diseño de proyectos y espacios, Eurekaa Eurekaa Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Eurekaa

Eurekaa
Eurekaa
Eurekaa

The terrace should have some personal touch in its décor. Remember that the details you choose will become the quintessential component of the private oasis you wish to create.You can imprint your own personality on the space with your favourite bright colours, soft textiles, furniture, stunning vases and artwork.

For more inspiration, check out these: Easy Ways To Improve A Small Courtyard.

Getting started with interior design
Do you have a terrace? How would you like to improve it? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks