Creating an ideal terrace escape

In small apartment city life having a terrace is a privilege. The extra square feet that it offers in an open space can become a hub for social interactions with friends and family, especially when the sun is shining. With a few additions the terrace can be transformed into a much needed peaceful retreat, perfect for unwinding anxieties and finding privacy.

When you have a terrace—or wish to build one—you should devote the attention it deserves in decorating it. Investing in furniture, using robust materials, adding a few plants and some lighting are important elements to create a comfortable and functional space.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!