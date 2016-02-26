In the realm of interior design white is considered as an element that positively alters the experience of spaces with subtlety and modesty.
In small spaces, for example, white upon the walls changes perception, making rooms appear larger. The nuances of white can also be picked up by smaller elements, such as furniture or other decorative features.
White is also highly reflective, allowing light to bounce off and better illuminate spaces. This ability can turn out to be an energy solution as it harnesses the potential of sunlight, thus reducing the need for artificial light. Of course, you should use white sensibly to avoid a sterile effect. Try to comprehend the benefits white offers and apply them according to the individual needs of your home.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
When combined with the mantra
less is more, white can exert a sophisticated allure into a home. A minimalist décor can perfectly support the use and effects of white. Simplistic furniture in white hues and a living room separated from overindulgence can enrich the atmosphere.
In order to make better use of the effects of white you should first evaluate the needs of your premises by analysing the size of rooms, the architecture and the availability of natural light. When it comes to room size, toilets and corridors, which usually tend to be on the smaller side, so greatly benefit from the power of white to help them appear larger.
If you are a fan of country styling or Scandinavian interior design, you can play with rustic furniture in white hues. While it is often assumed that country furniture veers towards the vintage, in the kitchen shown above, modern white furniture beautifully adds a rustic undertone.
The kitchen dresser, cabinets and chairs light up the room, both visually and sensually. White rustic furniture can easily be combined with a variety of colours and materials to create any number of effects and decorative styles.
We know that all-white walls are not for everyone. An alternative option in the bedroom is to use large white wardrobes. It’s a simple and practical solution to harness the effect of white. Of course, before adopting any large wardrobe units you should evaluate the width and height of your walls.
You must also consider the size of the room. Big furniture pieces can make rooms appear cluttered so as a counteractive measure you can utilise mirrors. Any large white furniture should be combined harmoniously with the existing patterns and colour tones of your interior décor.
Whether surfaces would be shiny or matte is a matter of individual taste.
The most prevalent consideration with white upholstery on furniture is their susceptibility to dirt and dust—fortunately there are several ways to protect upholstery against these elements. One of these is seat covers and slipcovers, which offer sufficient protection and can also be easily washed.
White cushions and textiles add a pleasant and elegant allure to any décor, especially when contrasted with the contrasting furniture or other decorative elements.
Another way of using white in your home is with lighting fixtures. Generally, lighting elements act as a bridge between different decorative styles and complete the effect you wish to achieve in a room. Choosing lighting fixtures should be a considered exercise as a clumsy pendant can often ruin the entire atmosphere of a room.
In order to avoid a heavy-handed effect you could consider white lamps. As well as being striking and elegant in appearance, they can be also be combined with modern and rustic furniture.
White is a neutral colour that can be easily combined with any other hue. Not only does white allow you to limitless creativity in your interior design, there are also various intonations of white shades that can make your rooms appear larger in different light.
In case of special colours that are not commercially available, take it upon yourself to create them. You can develop your own customised colours tones by mixing different tints. Soft shades, such as egg shell white or beige, can have a calming effect in your décor. These tones will be especially suitable in rooms where relation is the aim, such as the bedroom or the living room.
For more inspiration, check out: Don’t Be Scared Of White Interiors!