The power of white

In the realm of interior design white is considered as an element that positively alters the experience of spaces with subtlety and modesty.

In small spaces, for example, white upon the walls changes perception, making rooms appear larger. The nuances of white can also be picked up by smaller elements, such as furniture or other decorative features.

White is also highly reflective, allowing light to bounce off and better illuminate spaces. This ability can turn out to be an energy solution as it harnesses the potential of sunlight, thus reducing the need for artificial light. Of course, you should use white sensibly to avoid a sterile effect. Try to comprehend the benefits white offers and apply them according to the individual needs of your home.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!