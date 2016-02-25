You can stay warm without huge heating bills

No heating? No problem! Whether you are on an austerity drive and attempting to reduce your monthly outgoings or you have bought a house that currently has no heating system in place and operational, you can keep warm in the colder months by following our top tips.
We know how expensive winter heating can be, but by following a few helpful hints, you could find that you can keep your home far warmer, for free, so without further ado, let's see how we can save you money!
If you don't know whether or not your chimney is safe, you shouldn't risk an open fire. If you find yourself in this position, you will need to close your chimney to prevent cold draughts entering the home and sucking any warmth out! the easiest way to do this is to scrunch up used newspapers and use them to block the cavity. You need to be sure you make it super airtight though!
Villa Riviera have created this charming room and though the open fire looks great, unless you are sure that your chimney lining is in tact, it would be foolish to risk it. Better blocked up than sorry!
Modern and old homes are all prone to letting heat escape, whether through the use of materials that have little to no insulation factor or because gaps have been left somewhere. The most common culprits are windows and doors, which can be difficult to totally seal into their frames.
We think this belt and braces approach is working well, as the modern glazing will be working hard to trap any and all heat, while the extra shutters can offer another level of protection. The heat will have to work very hard to escape from here, even if you have no heating!
What's warmer than sunlight, or more cost effective? If you have no heating system in place, you should make the most of sunny spots in your home. By placing furniture in the path of sunlight, you can be assured that you can take a seat in a warm, cosy part of your living room, without ever having to spend a penny on heating!
We know that the sun will move around your rooms, but do try to take advantage of it where you can. Place sofas in its path, hang clothes to dry where you know they will feel the benefit and if possible, position your bed in a sunny spot too.
If you have a little money to spend and you'd rather take preventative action than install a new heating system, give some consideration to double or triple glazing. Specifically designed to trap every last bit of heat within your home, they make a vast difference.
If you have no heating and you are keen to minimise the cold, effective glazing will be your best friend and thanks to comprehensive guarantees in place, if you ever have an issue, you should be able to get it replaced quickly and easily.
If you detect where some cold air is creeping into your home and you have no heating to combat it with, why not move your furniture around to tackle the problem instead? A fantastically simple way to beat draughts is to use your chunky furniture items almost as a barrier.
Modular furniture, as seen here, would be a particularly effective barrier to cold draughts, as you would be able to easily switch up the layout of your sofa to adequately tackle the issue. The heavy fabric would also make light work of absorbing the cold and keeping it away from you!
If you have the relevant facilities and or knowledge, we highly recommend using a wood stove or an open fire to keep the cold at bay when you have no formal heating system. This can be a particularly cost effective method too, as wood, when collected responsibly, is a free resource that will keep you warm all winter. To ensure a steady supply that you can season all year round, consider speaking to local tree surgeons and setting up an agreement whereby you take any chunky clippings that they need to dispose of. Everybody wins!
