Getting started with interior design

Interior design isn't a dark art or a secret science, it merely requires you to know a few basics and from there, you can go on to create beautiful, fully cohesive rooms easily and quickly. You might think we are being a little optimistic, but we're really not!

Beginner's interior design is as simple as remembering six key steps and luckily for you, we have created this article especially to tell you what they are. As long as you follow these steps, you won't go wrong and your home will be a testament to your design talents!