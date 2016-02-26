Live a little luxury

If you look around your home and decide that you could stand to inject a little more elegance and some high-end materials, why not start planning a luxurious room revamp project? You might be surprised how easy it is to achieve the look, without breaking the bank!
We all deserve some luxury in our lives and when we spend so much of our time in our homes, it makes sense that we enjoy it there, Take a look at our top tips for making your home a whole lot more luxurious and see if you could be living the life by next weekend. Remember; crowns and tiaras are optional, but a lot of fun!
Gold always has been and always will be a colour that simply exudes class and alludes to a more elegant, upper class lifestyle, so when planning a luxurious room for your home, you can't go wrong with some fabulous gold accents and finishing touches.
This room, created by the talented team at Brunete Fraccaroli, has really made the most of gold styling and proves that a little goes a long way! Adding just enough sparkle and glitz to really set the room apart, the gold accessories elevate this room from lovely to regal.
Any reflective materials have the habit of giving off a luxurious room vibe, as they naturally sparkle and glisten. From silver and gold through to chrome and countless other metallics, reflective materials add a high-end vibe that nothing else can.
Take a look at these pebble mosaic kitchen tiles. Had they been left as natural stone, they would have still been pretty, but not exquisite, as they are now! This looks to be an extremely expensive installation, but we think you could recreate it yourself using easy to come-by materials and paint from any DIY store.
A luxurious room will always be a space where fine details have been showcased and amplified to their fullest effect, hence you will need to install some fabulous lighting. Don't only see lights as a perfunctory item though, as if you choose the right ones, they themselves can become the luxury addition!
We think this kitchen/dining room is intensely chic, but what really draws our attention are those polished chrome globe pendulum lights. Striking enough to be designer, we think they really add a certain something that simpler, less ornate pieces couldn't.
House plants are one thing, but for a truly luxurious room, you need to get tropical with your foliage selection! In general, the bigger and more unusual the plant, the more expensive they look, so why not get yourself to the local garden centre and start looking at the less common varieties on offer?
We are huge fans of large indoor trees, such as yuccas and palms, as they can flourish inside the home but add such a dimension of organic beauty that you can't help but see them as a luxury addition. For an extra touch of glitz, why not improve some terracotta plant pots with some gold paint?
To create a really luxurious room that leaves your guests in no doubt as to the amount of time and money spent on your interior design scheme, don't be shy about investing in some really over the top and ornate accessories! Really, the bigger the better!
We think crystal chandeliers, large mirrors and unusual art will all fit the bill perfectly and make light work of transforming an attractive space into one that is head and shoulders above anything else. Remember that you are creating your dream home, so never shy away from those extra touches that make you happy or proud of your property!
Last, but not least, we think that embracing beautiful fabrics into your interior design scheme will finish off your newly luxurious room perfectly! What could be nicer than silks, satins and velvets, after all?
Alongside other luxury touches, cushions and soft furnishings made from high-end materials will really pop and make your furniture truly cohesive with the rest of your aesthetic ethos. Then again, do we really have to justify investing in silk cushions? We didn't think so!
