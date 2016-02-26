Easy ways to renovate your bathroom

While living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms get a lot of interior design focus, it's bathrooms that we think most people are keen to renovate when they buy a new property. It's surprising just how quickly certain styles of suites can go out of fashion and look old fashioned!

While updating your toilet might be at the top of your to-do list, completing an easy bathroom renovation can seem like quite a challenge, but we think we've managed to break it down into manageable pieces. Follow our step-by-step guide to completing an easy and impactful bathroom revamp project and see just how simple it is!