Easy ways to renovate your bathroom

While living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms get a lot of interior design focus, it's bathrooms that we think most people are keen to renovate when they buy a new property. It's surprising just how quickly certain styles of suites can go out of fashion and look old fashioned!
While updating your toilet might be at the top of your to-do list, completing an easy bathroom renovation can seem like quite a challenge, but we think we've managed to break it down into manageable pieces. Follow our step-by-step guide to completing an easy and impactful bathroom revamp project and see just how simple it is!
As with any new project, preparation is key, so before you start wildly buying new suites and choosing tiles, be sure that you have a comprehensive layout and plan all confirmed. That way, an easy bathroom renovation will simply be a case of putting those plans into action.
We think this bathroom, from Interiorbox, offers a wealth of design inspiration! The pebble-bottomed shower, freestanding tub and built-in fire all add really unique dimensions of style to what some people might think of as quite a boring or functional room!
For an instant transformation in your bathroom, we don't think you can go wrong by adding a new light source. We're not talking about windows, but an alternative source of natural sunlight, such as a frosted pane of glass that allows all the brightness of daylight to penetrate the space, but without any of the privacy being negated.
If extra glazing isn't for you and you want an alternative way to complete an easy bathroom renovation, we think that switching out your light bulbs for daylight imitation ones will have a huge impact too. All the effect of an extra window, but at a fraction of the cost!
An easy bathroom renovation can be completed in one simple move, by just replacing any and all built-in cabinets! Far from being an expensive endeavour, this could also be as reasonably priced as you want it to be, as long as you are happy to partake in some DIY to get the perfect end result.
Changing outdated cabinets for more contemporary ones will make light work of any bathroom redecorating and if you also opt for some unusual door knobs, people will be fooled into believing that you have splashed out on some custom carpentry. We can keep a secret if you can!
It's no secret that a funky new wall colour will have a dramatic impact on a room that you have come to see as a little stale and outdated and for an easy bathroom renovation, we recommend that you give it a try. The great thing about bathrooms is that they really can hold their own when it comes to vivid hues, so be as bold as you dare!
When you've opted for something really bright, we think you should go a little more pared back with your other items, so stick to polished hardware and pale towels!
If you want to carry out an easy bathroom renovation project, but you have little time or money to inject, perhaps you could start with something small, such as replacing the hardware. This might sound like a small thing, but adding contemporary taps and shower fixtures will update your room in the blink of an eye.
Thanks to a number of tool supplies outlets springing up, you should be able to pick up new hardware for a really reasonable price and as long as you have a rudimentary understanding of plumbing and know where your stopcock is, you should be able to swap everything out in under a day.
Perhaps all of these tips have sounded like lot of hard work to you and nothing really seems like an easy bathroom renovation idea, well, our final tip is just for you! When all else fails, installing a big, beautiful mirror will totally transform your space and not only that, it will also make it feel twice the size!
A stunning mirror will detract all attention from the more outdated parts of your bathroom and instantly give it a touch of glamour. Just imagine; a bathroom that feels totally new, just for the price of one mirror!
