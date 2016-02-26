This Family Home Just Joined the A-List

Not all extensions have to be huge in size to have a big impact on the house they are attached to and this is the perfect example of that! By no means the biggest add on that we've ever seen, the way this new section helps to alter the interior is incredible.
Not even extending the full width of the original house, the new cube allows for a sleek, contemporary kitchen to have been installed, which stretches all the way back to the existing structure. A wonderfully imaginative, creative and gentle addition to a period house, we think this is the perfect way to integrate old and new buildings. Need has dictated this project, not ego or greed, and we think it's gorgeous.
Isn't this the very definition of a beautiful, subtle addition? The discreet cube design doesn't necessitate the garden being sacrificed for some extra interior space and even allows for a pretty patio to be created as well, all of which makes for a stunning aesthetic.
Concept Eight Architects have sought to mirror the white accents of the original window frames in order to simply harmonise the extension and by keeping the walls fully glazed, it almost disappears before our eyes. It truly is subtle and eye-catching all at the same time.
Moving in closer, we can start to pick out some of the fabulous details that this extension has built into it, such as the flush-fitting lights in the overhang. It's a small finesse, but it makes a huge difference and shows that clever, functional design was at the forefront of this project all the way through.
The cast concrete patio table and cube stools are the really amazing touch here, as they add an extra level of functionality to the space and blend in with the slate-covered raised terrace. A cacophony of black, grey and white, this outside area is beautiful.
Despite most of the walls being glazed rather than solid brick, it's a beautiful touch to add another panel of glazing, just to be sure that every bit of natural light possible floods the interior space. You'll see why when we show you the kitchen!
The perfect transition between the original building and new extension, this clear panel makes integration seem so simple, but we know a lot of planning went into it. The use of rustic bricks that match the older portion of the house is inspired too, as old and new meld together beautifully.
There is no way that you can look at this amazing kitchen and not realise exactly why this extension was designed and built! Clearly a room for a cooking enthusiast, this amazing space brings an intense amount of contemporary styling to a period home, but it does it with such grace that you can't find it jarring.
The bright white surfaces reflect every nuance of natural sunlight that is pouring into the room, meaning that even though this is technically a galley kitchen, it still feels huge. The natural stone floor works within the muted colour palette and the overall impression is one of cohesive styling.
Looking through the kitchen from the reverse angle, you get to appreciate the view of the mature garden, as well as the vast amount of lighting present. In addition to multiple skylights, the installation of flush fitting recessed bulbs adds even more dizzying illumination.
The grey accent splashback picks out the highlights of the floor and keeps the space looking fresh and modern. It really is true that great things can come in small packages!
