This Family Home Just Joined the A-List

Not all extensions have to be huge in size to have a big impact on the house they are attached to and this is the perfect example of that! By no means the biggest add on that we've ever seen, the way this new section helps to alter the interior is incredible.

Not even extending the full width of the original house, the new cube allows for a sleek, contemporary kitchen to have been installed, which stretches all the way back to the existing structure. A wonderfully imaginative, creative and gentle addition to a period house, we think this is the perfect way to integrate old and new buildings. Need has dictated this project, not ego or greed, and we think it's gorgeous.