Putting wasted corners to clever use

Unless you live in a lighthouse or a windmill, corners are an inevitable part of your home and knowing what to do with them can be tricky. So often, they are seen as dead space that can't be transformed, but we think there is a wealth of possibility to be had!

Whether you choose to incorporate storage or functional items into your corners, you can make them a valuable addition to your home and once you see just how much extra space they offer, you'll never think of them in the same way again. Prepare to embrace those tricky corners as we give you our top tips for getting more out of them!