Putting wasted corners to clever use

Unless you live in a lighthouse or a windmill, corners are an inevitable part of your home and knowing what to do with them can be tricky. So often, they are seen as dead space that can't be transformed, but we think there is a wealth of possibility to be had!
Whether you choose to incorporate storage or functional items into your corners, you can make them a valuable addition to your home and once you see just how much extra space they offer, you'll never think of them in the same way again. Prepare to embrace those tricky corners as we give you our top tips for getting more out of them!
So often we see hallways that have been overlooked and neglected and while they might have been decorated beautifully, the inherent storage potential that they offer isn't usually taken advantage of. We think that needs to stop and that the tricky corners they offer should be utilised to their fullest.
We are enamoured with this under stairs storage system, from Specht Architects, as it offers an unlimited amount of extra stowaway space and really gets the best value out of the corners. Who would have thought that a hoover would fit so perfectly in there?
Those tricky corners in your living room could be put to great use, as built-in shelving that will house all your nick-nacks and trinkets that you don't want cluttering up the wider space. They have the added bonus of not taking up any extra floor space too, as you can build them as high up as you like, meaning that full accessibility is maintained.
Standard shelving systems will normally need to stand on the floor, but wall-mounted display options allow for a far cleaner and more pared back style to be maintained. What a great way to ensure no wasted possibility!
Bathrooms always have tricky corners, but what can you put in them to get the best value possible? Toilets won't fit there easily and nor will built-in vanity units, but we think something that does work well is a shower head! When nothing else will fit in an awkward space, a beautiful shower is the perfect installation.
We think this bathroom has charm and character in abundance and thanks to the rustic wood, it has a gorgeous natural feel that makes light work of accepting a simple shower. For some added storage potential, you could even include a corner shower caddy, for keeping all your shampoo and toiletries within easy reach.
Bedrooms can produce tricky corners that have no real value or function, especially if you live with a partner, as nobody wants the bed pushed up against a wall so they can't get out! There are some ways to put that redundant space to good use though!
Why not think about having your wardrobe or a dressing table in a corner, as that way, you won't take up more floor space than is necessary and you won't have neglected areas. For a really easy functionality, your laundry basket can go in the corner too, as far away from the bed as possible, so you can't smell all the socks in there!
Open plan rooms necessarily make you want to get the most value per square inch, but it can be hard to know what to do with those tricky corners! When one room needs to house multiple functional zones, we think you can afford to get a little creative with your layout.
We love how a corner sofa has been pushed right up against the wall here, with a wall-mounted light overhanging it. Far from being a dark corner, it remains cosy and usable and really allows you to keep the room as accessible as possible. Fabulous!
Dining room layouts are always at the mercy of the style, shape and size of your chosen table and chairs, but we still think you can use those tricky corners for something.
Extra chairs can be stacked there, or a handy vintage cabinet would be a great way to add a little style as well as a useful storage option that could house all your cutlery and placemats. For some lovely ambient lighting, a lamp could be added too. Those corners suddenly seem really valuable!
