Sizzling outdoor grills bring all your friends to the yard

Given our love of al fresco dining here in the UK, you'd be forgiven for assuming we enjoy long summers with wonderful weather but we all know that's not the case! Far from being discouraged by the relative lack of sunshine and dry days however, we are all keen to equip ourselves with the perfect patio cooking area.
When it comes to barbecues, the days of throwaway grills is well and truly behind us, as more and more people are gravitating towards building a designated terrace oven that can really handle the heat of cooking for multiple guests. The best part is; there is a style and size to suit everyone and every garden!
Take a look at some of our favourite outdoor grills and see which you could be tempted to fire up this summer!
For cooking enthusiasts that really love to entertain, we think something like this brick and render all fresco fiesta is the perfect terrace oven! With capacity to cook a multitude of different meals all in one place, there really will be something for everyone and every dietary requirement thanks to this lovely installation.
Wood-fired to offer a really authentic taste, we don't know if we would be able to choose between using the grill, the hob or the built-in pizza oven, but one thing we do know is that everything made here would be delicious! Who needs an indoor kitchen?
The epitome of modern styling, we are totally head over heels for this combination grill and sink installation and think that it shows just how much potential there is for everyone to find something that suits their aesthetic preferences!
Soc Bou have really cornered the sleek and chic market with this example and by including a sink, there will be no more running in and out of the house while trying to keep an eye on the food. The super neat installation really appeals too! It's just so elegant and clean!
Now here is an example which has taken the unpredictable UK weather fully into account! With a huge terrace oven in place, you would want to know that you could enjoy some freshly grilled food whenever you want, so what better way to ensure that than by building a special porch?
We think this is an oven for true barbecue professionals and we love how integrated wood storage has been built into the design to allow for easy and quick grill heating! What's the betting that Christmas dinner has been cooked out here?
If you have a small garden, you might be thinking that a huge built-in terrace oven is not an option for you and while that might be the case, that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy some good old fashioned barbecue cooking! You simply have to scale back a little.
This multi-platform cooking station is the perfect compromise for people who want to enjoy al fresco cooking, but have little to no space to do it in. After all, it's not the size of the oven that makes food delicious, it's the skill of the chef and we have faith in your abilities!
We know that Mediterranean countries are far more fortunate with their weather than us, which allows them the luxury of much more outdoor dining, but we can still take inspiration from their terrace oven styles! In fact, when they look this beautiful, we would almost be remiss not to!
Rustic brickwork makes this simple wood-fired grill look effortlessly stylish and authentic and for all year round usability, we think building it under a roof is a great idea! You can still enjoy the freedom of being outside, but without the rain watering down your coleslaw or making your kebabs soggy!
If you've liked a few of these ideas but nothing has been quite perfect for you and your garden, why not think about designing your own bespoke terrace oven? You can include everything you know you'd use, such as a pizza section, open grill and hob and do away with everything you know would just be a waste of resources.
Think about trying to tie your materials in with the rest of your property for a really cohesive feel and consider how you will tackle inclement weather and before you know it, you'll never want to cook indoors again!
For more al fresco entertaining inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Revamp Your Al Fresco Dining! With the perfect oven in place, you'll want to think about the rest of your garden too!