Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Sizzling outdoor grills bring all your friends to the yard

press profile homify press profile homify
Restauro di un casolare di fine 800, Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina GardenFire pits & barbecues
Loading admin actions …

Given our love of al fresco dining here in the UK, you'd be forgiven for assuming we enjoy long summers with wonderful weather but we all know that's not the case! Far from being discouraged by the relative lack of sunshine and dry days however, we are all keen to equip ourselves with the perfect patio cooking area.

When it comes to barbecues, the days of throwaway grills is well and truly behind us, as more and more people are gravitating towards building a designated terrace oven that can really handle the heat of cooking for multiple guests. The best part is; there is a style and size to suit everyone and every garden!

Take a look at some of our favourite outdoor grills and see which you could be tempted to fire up this summer!

Get the party started

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue GardenFire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

For cooking enthusiasts that really love to entertain, we think something like this brick and render all fresco fiesta is the perfect terrace oven! With capacity to cook a multitude of different meals all in one place, there really will be something for everyone and every dietary requirement thanks to this lovely installation.

Wood-fired to offer a really authentic taste, we don't know if we would be able to choose between using the grill, the hob or the built-in pizza oven, but one thing we do know is that everything made here would be delicious! Who needs an indoor kitchen?

Ultra contemporary

Barbacoas Fesfoc, Soc Bou Soc Bou GardenFire pits & barbecues
Soc Bou

Soc Bou
Soc Bou
Soc Bou

The epitome of modern styling, we are totally head over heels for this combination grill and sink installation and think that it shows just how much potential there is for everyone to find something that suits their aesthetic preferences!

Soc Bou have really cornered the sleek and chic market with this example and by including a sink, there will be no more running in and out of the house while trying to keep an eye on the food. The super neat installation really appeals too! It's just so elegant and clean!

Smoke shack

Exposed Braai The Braai Man GardenFire pits & barbecues
The Braai Man

Exposed Braai

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

Now here is an example which has taken the unpredictable UK weather fully into account! With a huge terrace oven in place, you would want to know that you could enjoy some freshly grilled food whenever you want, so what better way to ensure that than by building a special porch?

We think this is an oven for true barbecue professionals and we love how integrated wood storage has been built into the design to allow for easy and quick grill heating! What's the betting that Christmas dinner has been cooked out here?

Something smaller

Терраса-Взлетная полоса, Bureau GN Bureau GN GardenFire pits & barbecues
Bureau GN

Bureau GN
Bureau GN
Bureau GN

If you have a small garden, you might be thinking that a huge built-in terrace oven is not an option for you and while that might be the case, that doesn't mean that you can't enjoy some good old fashioned barbecue cooking! You simply have to scale back a little.

This multi-platform cooking station is the perfect compromise for people who want to enjoy al fresco cooking, but have little to no space to do it in. After all, it's not the size of the oven that makes food delicious, it's the skill of the chef and we have faith in your abilities!

Mediterranean inspiration

Restauro di un casolare di fine 800, Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina GardenFire pits & barbecues
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina
Studio di Progettazione Arch. Tiziana Franchina

We know that Mediterranean countries are far more fortunate with their weather than us, which allows them the luxury of much more outdoor dining, but we can still take inspiration from their terrace oven styles! In fact, when they look this beautiful, we would almost be remiss not to!

Rustic brickwork makes this simple wood-fired grill look effortlessly stylish and authentic and for all year round usability, we think building it under a roof is a great idea! You can still enjoy the freedom of being outside, but without the rain watering down your coleslaw or making your kebabs soggy!

Bespoke beauty

FABRILOR CHIMENEAS, FABRILOR IBERICA FABRILOR IBERICA GardenFire pits & barbecues
FABRILOR IBERICA

FABRILOR IBERICA
FABRILOR IBERICA
FABRILOR IBERICA

If you've liked a few of these ideas but nothing has been quite perfect for you and your garden, why not think about designing your own bespoke terrace oven? You can include everything you know you'd use, such as a pizza section, open grill and hob and do away with everything you know would just be a waste of resources. 

Think about trying to tie your materials in with the rest of your property for a really cohesive feel and consider how you will tackle inclement weather and before you know it, you'll never want to cook indoors again!

For more al fresco entertaining inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Revamp Your Al Fresco Dining! With the perfect oven in place, you'll want to think about the rest of your garden too!

Putting wasted corners to clever use
Are you an al fresco cooking fanatic? Which of these oven styles did you like best? Let us know...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks