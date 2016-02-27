Sizzling outdoor grills bring all your friends to the yard

Given our love of al fresco dining here in the UK, you'd be forgiven for assuming we enjoy long summers with wonderful weather but we all know that's not the case! Far from being discouraged by the relative lack of sunshine and dry days however, we are all keen to equip ourselves with the perfect patio cooking area.

When it comes to barbecues, the days of throwaway grills is well and truly behind us, as more and more people are gravitating towards building a designated terrace oven that can really handle the heat of cooking for multiple guests. The best part is; there is a style and size to suit everyone and every garden!

Take a look at some of our favourite outdoor grills and see which you could be tempted to fire up this summer!