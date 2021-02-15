With eco-friendly design becoming hugely popular and sustainability becoming a real concern, we thought it was time to celebrate the innovators that have already sought to stop being part of the global problem and start making strides towards a greener future. We're talking, of course, about those that have commissioned and designed eco-houses!

If you're picturing nothing but hobbit houses and tree shacks, get them out of your mind right now, as we are going to show you the most stylish and future-proofed homes out there that are making sustainable living look so easy that it's a wonder that we aren't all doing it already.