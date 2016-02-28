Head turning concrete homes

Concrete wasn't always as in vogue as it is now but, thanks to a revival, it is frequently being used to create astonishingly beautiful and chic homes. Not only that, it is also a vital component of a number of new eco-houses, thanks to the thermal properties it naturally contains.
Far removed from the drab, grey material that we were always so keen to conceal, concrete is fast becoming the must-have component in contemporary house design circles, but if you don't believe us, then take a look at some of our favourite examples of concrete looking chic and stylish! We are willing to bet that you are about to have a change of heart.
In one swoop, we bet you are thinking a little differently about concrete, especially as it looks so gorgeous with the rich hardwood here! Perfectly mirroring the horizontal strips of wood that comprise the garage and entrance doors, the concrete has been laid in such a way as to add texture to the surface, but not alter the colour at all.
Landa Suberville have made easy work of showing just how spectacular concrete can look and by not seeking to perfectly finish it, the organic feel of this amazing build remains. Gorgeous, isn't it and we bet you never expected to think that about concrete homes!
For the sharp, crisp and perfect finishes that modernism and minimalism hold so dear, concrete is a material that can't be beaten, especially cost-wise. Easy to manipulate, cheap to buy and simple to finish, concrete is a dream material for any contractors that have been tasked with creating something a little out of the ordinary!
Take a look at this house. The angled lines and boxy feel of the walls could have been incredibly tricky to get right, but concrete has made the process seamless, not to mention the walls themselves! Finished with a lick of bright white exterior paint, this is really putting concrete homes on the modernist map.
When you have a huge project to build and a budget to work to, naturally you will want to get as much value from your construction materials as is possible. This is where embracing concrete homes can be such a useful tool, as they offer convenience and value, even on a large scale!
With forms made and erected, pouring concrete is as simple as using a pump and making sure you level the surface, or for prefabricated homes, large slabs can be made offsite, transported and connected. However you choose to work with concrete, you will see that it makes perfect sense in terms of budget and time constraints.
If you think that concrete homes all have to be solid boxes, with little to no diversity in their styling, think again as concrete has a natural propensity to work amazingly well with a host of other beautiful materials. If you don't believe us, just look at this stunning creation!
Incorporating industrial concrete, soft wooden cladding and beautiful glazing, this home really does have it all and thanks to a soft colour palette being used throughout, the house blends into the garden, which in turn melts into the landscape. We better you never thought of concrete as a subtle or muted substance!
Though we think bare concrete is up there with the best chic materials, we understand it might not be for everyone and as such, we think this lovely example of what concrete homes can look like with a little fine detailing and horticultural harmony is super.
With some pretty lighting and powerful plants in place, there can be no denying that this concrete house is as stunning as anything else that you would see in a modern design arena and with glass safety rails in place too, the industrial and pared back vibe is quickly replaced by something altogether more chic.
What if, and bear with us here, you love concrete homes so much that you don't want to only restrict your use of the gorgeous grey matter to the structure and outside of your project? Well, there are a myriad of ways that you can put it to great use as part of your interior design scheme too.
We have a real soft spot for polished concrete floors and can see why this house has installed great swathes of them and even used the material up on the walls. Buffed to perfection, the concrete takes on a marble-like appearance and despite being a cost-effective resource, we think it looks priceless.
For more beautiful concrete inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Cool Concrete Stairs. Is there anything you can't do with concrete?