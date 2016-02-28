Head turning concrete homes

Concrete wasn't always as in vogue as it is now but, thanks to a revival, it is frequently being used to create astonishingly beautiful and chic homes. Not only that, it is also a vital component of a number of new eco-houses, thanks to the thermal properties it naturally contains.

Far removed from the drab, grey material that we were always so keen to conceal, concrete is fast becoming the must-have component in contemporary house design circles, but if you don't believe us, then take a look at some of our favourite examples of concrete looking chic and stylish! We are willing to bet that you are about to have a change of heart.