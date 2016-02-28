Incorporating wood into your home

Do you ever look around your home and wonder how you could incorporate more of your favourite colours and materials, without it looking over the top or too disjointed? Depending on what you want to add, you can run the risk of making your property feel like a novelty item and we think that's why people approach wood décor with such trepidation!
Not everybody wants to feel as though they are living in a log cabin, out in the woods (though we think this sounds like a dream!), so they are cautious about how much wood they introduce to their homes. If you have been wary of this before, STOP! We are here to show you where you can easily integrate lots of wood into your home, without losing it's existing style and character.
Let's get started!
A simple, classic and easy to complete method for introducing more wood decor into your home is to pull up the carpets, remove the laminate and lose the linoleum in favour of all wood flooring. The best part is that it will be hardwearing as well as gorgeous, so this tip has practicality at its core!
Take a look at this lovely room! The flooring is the star attraction and adds a natural warmth, softness and organic feel to the space as a whole. Mimasis Design have used the wood to inject a little personality into the all-white room and we can't imagine anything looking better.
Interior doors are one thing, but for a really striking and stunning addition to your home, we think wooden front doors look incredible! We don't only mean super contemporary styles, such as this one, though as traditional doors always look amazing, austere and just the right amount of welcoming too!
It's becoming increasingly common to see modern homes finished with these chic front doors that are almost a little industrial in size and feel, but when they add to your wood décor so effortlessly and set the tone for your interior design scheme so authoritatively, we can't argue with them.
Wood decor can evoke images of wall panelling and old fashioned styling, but we want you to lose those connotations and see it for what it really is; a great way to keep your home feeling connected to nature and organic design. Every room can benefit too, from your kitchen through to your bedroom.
If you are keen to add some more dimension to your home, we think certain items of furniture look amazing in a wide variety of woods, but none so much as your bed. Large headboards, ornate designs or pared back minimalism all work well in wood and you can easily add some bedside tables to finish the look too.
When huge amounts of wood simply won't work for you, we think you can still enjoy the aesthetics and benefits of wood décor, but on a smaller scale. Using rustic detailing is a great way to inject some organic material into your home, without it becoming a main feature of the chief component.
We love this chunky mantelpiece design, complete with reclaimed wooden railway sleepers, as it injects just enough beautiful detail, without overshadowing the whole room. We can imagine there are some exposed roof beams in this property too, making this a really cohesive addition.
Regardless of how contemporary or monochrome your home might be, there is one room that will always make easy work of accepting some wood décor and that's your kitchen. While there are some fantastic countertop materials available on the market now, we don't think you can ever truly beat chunky natural wood.
Adding a luxe dimension to one of the most practical rooms in the house, we think wooden worktops inject some much needed warmth and style and they have such a naturally tactile appearance that you can't help but reach out and touch them. That's when you know you've hit the décor jackpot!
If you love wood so much that you simply can't ever imagine thinking that you have gone a little overboard with your wood décor choices, why not go the whole hog and live in a totally timber house?
We've not gone crazy, in fact, we are talking ourselves into it, as this home is so stunning, we'd happily live in it! Easy to work with, quick to adapt and fast to install, wood makes for amazingly time-efficient build projects, so if you love the look and don't like having to be patient, this might be the perfect choice for you!
For some more wonderful wood inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Dare To Choose Dark Wood Bathroom Furniture. Wood really does work in EVERY room in the house!