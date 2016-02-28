Hampshire's Best Kept Suburban Secret

Surrounded by standard family homes, this is an amazing project that has sought to inject a heady dose of modernist design into an unsuspecting neighbourhood.

The design team in charge of the build note that, Situated in a prominent location overlooking the City Of Winchester, this luxury four bedroom house enjoys expansive views over the city and into its beautiful surrounding countryside. The design concept aims to maximise the views, by giving each key room a significant outlook across the landscape whilst resisting the standard domestic layout and adopting an “upside-down” living style. This splits the building into two halves; public and private, which in turn separates the views into extended (over the landscape) and contained (over the garden).

We always love taking a look around homes that have sought to turn their back on what is considered to be standard design practices and formulaic layouts. Let's dive in and see what this house is really all about!