Hampshire's Best Kept Suburban Secret

Surrounded by standard family homes, this is an amazing project that has sought to inject a heady dose of modernist design into an unsuspecting neighbourhood.
The design team in charge of the build note that,
Situated in a prominent location overlooking the City Of Winchester, this luxury four bedroom house enjoys expansive views over the city and into its beautiful surrounding countryside. The design concept aims to maximise the views, by giving each key room a significant outlook across the landscape whilst resisting the standard domestic layout and adopting an “upside-down” living style. This splits the building into two halves; public and private, which in turn separates the views into extended (over the landscape) and contained (over the garden).
We always love taking a look around homes that have sought to turn their back on what is considered to be standard design practices and formulaic layouts. Let's dive in and see what this house is really all about!
We don't think we'll ever grow tired of seeing cube houses spring up and, while this has the makings of a beautiful, simple home, there's something we can't quite put our finger on. There just seems to be something intriguing and enticing about this build.
AR Design Studio have embraced the client brief for a modern home, transforming it into a statuesque embodiment of everything we associate with contemporary chic design, with added flair on top. We can't wait to see some of the finer details!
How could anyone not love this beautiful combination of materials? The exterior of this house is so visually appealing that the interior has a lot to live up to. However, we get the impression that it won't struggle. From here, we are taken aback by sharp lines and gentle cohesion, but then we start to pick out amazing individual nuances.
The lights in the overhang add a certain charm, while those almost industrial steps leave us wondering what other influences are going to be felt on the inside. Don't even get us started on the gorgeous protruding windows!
When you walk into a house and see that the central design feature, around which every room is based, is a framed interior courtyard, complete with living tree, you have to take a moment to gather yourself. Even after you have, it will still be a beautiful conundrum.
Looking almost as though it's suspended mid-air in a dazzling white cube, this lovely feature acts as the heart of the home, with every functional and necessary space radiating out from it. Just look at the skylight… it's unlike anything we've ever seen!
Pulling back to the rear of the house, you can start to make some sense of the interior layout. While this expansive living room opens out into the garden, courtesy of a fully glazed sliding wall, we can start to get our bearings.
We can't help feeling as though a little Japanese influence is at work, with sliding doors being the norm and a stark monochrome décor theme. One thing is certain, however. This is not a cold or austere home. This is somewhere to be explored and enjoyed.
The temptation to install an all singing, all dancing kitchen must have been hard to resist, but this beautifully elegant and simple installation couldn't work better if it tried. Echoing the effortless chic of both the exterior structure and the wider interior aesthetic, this minimalism is a triumph.
Nothing seems unnecessary and, with little flashes of wood reminding us of the outside styling, we know we are in one of the most cohesive and well thought out homes we've had the pleasure of looking around. Just imagine cooking in this serene space whilst looking out into that central courtyard.
Every room in this house is a new visual experience and, despite the recurring themes and design touches, each individual space feels like an adventure.
Pseudo-retro furniture effortlessly combines with the repetitive wood motifs and the sharp white walls, with only selected chrome accents adding any glitz. We are captivated, nevertheless. This modernist masterpiece is so out of the ordinary and unexpected that we want to learn all of its secrets!
For more contemporary inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Best Modernist Homes in the UK.