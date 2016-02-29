Inspiring designs for modern kitchen walls

It's the heart of the home and as such, we all spend a lot of time in there, so when frustration sets in with your kitchen décor, we know you will want a quick and easy way to liven up the space. A great way to breathe new life into your cooking area, especially if you can't afford to replace everything, is to consider modern kitchen walls.
Basically, modern kitchen walls seek to encourage you to think of your kitchen as a prime location for a feature installation, much like you might have seen in living rooms. Whether you opt for tiles, wallpaper or paint is up to you, but we have collated some great examples to try and inspire you!
Let's get creative!
It's not only food that you can look to get creative with in your kitchen, as your walls are prime real estate when it comes to revamping and changing up your vibe. The best thing is that there are basically no rules either, so if you see something you like and can think of a safe and reliable way to install it, have a go!
We think this space, finished by Bolz Light & Design, is absolutely fantastic and so rugged! The heavy stone wall adds an almost gothic touch to the space but is perfectly balanced by white and grey cabinets and effective lighting. Chic, modern and a little masculine, we think this opens up the door to new possibilities!
Modern kitchen walls don't get much funkier than those that have been fitted with fabulous, colourful, patterned tiles! While tiles in the kitchen might not be a new concept, the styles that you can choose from are now so fabulously varied that in ten lifetimes, you'd never be able to experiment with them all.
We are huge advocates of daring colour combinations, so while white tiles are great for maintaining your cleaning standards, we think the vivid scarlet red and the fun mosaic additions really make this space pop. We'd be keen to accessorise with red tea towels too.
Some trends have been around for so long that by the time they come back into Vogue, they feel really contemporary and daring. That's exactly what has happened with exposed brick walls, which went out of style for a long time, but have crept back in recently.
Showing the bare bones of a room really adds an organic flavour and when it comes to creating modern kitchen walls, we think this is a look that's hard to beat. The rich red works with every natural material too, so your colour palette will be effortlessly cohesive. Stunning design, with none of the hard work!
For a fast, cheap and easy way to embrace the modern kitchen walls trend, choose a vivid accent colour and start painting! Not only is this simple enough for you to do yourself, if you are only painting one or two walls, it is a project that can be completed in just a weekend.
For the price of a small tin of kitchen and bathroom paint, which you will want, as it's moisture resistant, you could make your space feel like a totally new room. Just remember that preparation is the key to success, so mask off areas you don't want to paint and take your time!
While this kitchen might look really old fashioned, you might be surprised to learn that all-wood wall finishes are really standing their ground in terms of popularity. In a similar way to exposed brick walls, wood offers such a natural and warm vibe that it has, essentially, become a timeless décor style.
To really embrace this trend, we recommend that you take some inspiration from our Scandinavian friends, as they have long used wood in the most economical and stunning ways possible, creating not only kitchen cabinets with it, but also eye-catching modern kitchen walls too!
You might not think that wallpaper, a traditional decorating tool, and modern kitchen walls are a natural match for each other, but thanks to clever technology that has witnessed the development of washable wall coverings, you'd be wrong.
What's even better is that we have easy access to a plethora of companies that will print custom wallpaper too. Isn't the Internet a wonderful thing? To create a feature wall that nobody else will be able to copy, why not commission some unique wallpaper, in a wipeable finish and transform your kitchen in a matter of hours?
