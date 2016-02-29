Experimenting with Feng Shui in the bedroom

Feng Shui is a Chinese philosophy that seeks to harmonise individuals with their surroundings so it stands to reason that interior design has embraced certain principles that it teaches. Not only can you create a stunning, relaxing home, you can feel a deeper benefit from it and allow it to really permeate every facet of your life. We love trying something new, so count us in!

From embracing natural materials through to staying focused on the room's inherent functionality, we are going to show you how you can add some Feng Shui décor to your bedroom and start feeling a little more connected to your home.