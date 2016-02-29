This Townhouse is a Work of Art

Have you ever walked into a house that had been so perfectly designed and executed that you wondered if you had strayed into a high-end art gallery by mistake? Prepare to feel exactly like that when we take a look around what we think is one of the most strikingly stylish homes in the whole of the UK! You might even want to take your shoes off!
Found in London, this townhouse is a dazzling balance of bright white space and technicolour art and we can't help but marvel at how the layout has been constructed. Every room remains fully functional, yet somehow seems to be exclusively geared towards displaying the art that lives there.
Enough talk, let's have a snoop about, but remember: don't touch the art!
Let's be totally honest here, it would be worth leaving the house regularly, just so that you could come back and appreciate this view, wouldn't it? Townhouses are notorious for their ability to impress and make a grand impression, but this is something else entirely! That extension alone makes us know that something beautiful lies within.
KSR Architects have become synonymous with elegant, luxury home development projects and we just know that this one will be no different, so let's go inside and see how the extension has opened up the interior to new possibilities.
If the wall art in place here is to be taken at face value, then we need to break that glass as we have a serious home-envy emergency taking place in our brains right now! What a phenomenal dining room and kitchen this is!
The vast amount of white should look clinical, but thanks to bright, fun art it softens and acts as the perfect backdrop for the more 'out there' elements. Our eyes really don't know where to look, but all the white and polished chrome accents are making easy work of not drawing attention away from the fabulous design and breezy skylight. Pared back perfection!
You couldn't really seek to create a home that showcases more unusual items, without including your living room and even garden too! Standing on the other side of the dining table, we can see that this beautiful open plan extension has allowed for a divine snug area, complete with colourful table and decoupage animal art, which has a gorgeous view out into the garden.
When fun is injected into every space, it becomes less of a novelty and more of a deliberate statement. We think including an old fashioned telephone box in the garden is a genius way to ensure full cohesion between indoor and outdoor spaces!
It's little wonder that this living room appears to be a television-free zone, as there is so much visual stimulation in place, it would be rendered redundant if there was one! A muted grey colour palette is the perfect choice for this room, with everything from sofas through to walls obediently obeying the 'blend into the background' objective.
Vibrant flashes of colour from the multitude of modern art pieces look dramatic, daring and challenging in this space, but you can't help wanting to take a seat to consider them all at more close range. What incredible design talent this is!
You might have thought that if there was just one room that wouldn't follow the gleaming colour scheme and funky art theme it would be the bathroom, but how wrong you would be! Without a doubt, this is not the only bathroom in the house, but we love how it has been given a fabulous twist with those angel wing cupboard door handles! Have you ever seen anything like that?
This whole room feels airy, light and dreamy, so it stands to reason that in such a heavenly room you'd see some angel wings, but the notion to use them as handles is just fantastic! How could you do anything other than relax in here?
In the subterranean depths below this astonishing house there is, of course, a beautiful pool, just oozing elegance, quiet relaxation and that extra touch of luxury that no KSR Architects home goes without. What a space, but even here, the fun and cultured vibe of the residents can be felt in their choice of poolside chairs! While this is a pared back area, they really draw the eye and give just a tiny hint as to what could be found upstairs.
This is a house that has everything, from style through to personality, fun and space. To call it a dream home could feel a little glib, so let's just say that we think this is heaven on earth!
