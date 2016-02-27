The best floor options for every room

When it comes to floors there is always one question looming in everyone’s mind: which option would work best in any given room? There is endless choice nowadays, ranging from ceramic tiles, vinyl, concrete, wood, laminate, cork and carpet, amongst many others.
Old design rules suggests tiles in the bathroom and kitchen, while carpets are suited to bedrooms. However, there is no reason to follow old fashioned mantras!. In fact, modern flooring solutions can be flexible, with individual designs that meet the needs of various rooms and inviting you to get creative.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
When it comes to the bathroom ceramic tiles are the best option. They are easy to clean, will last for years and are also suited to underfloor heating. What else could you ask for?
Another option though is wood, which can bring warmth to the space. While this natural material was long considered a slightly mundane option the bathrooms, it's now en vogue again. Wood materials, such as oak, can defy the constant humidity of the bathroom if treated correctly.
However, with wooden flooring it's important to remember to treat their joints with an elastic paste. The flooring itself should be treated with wood oil, which will penetrate the pores whilst allowing the material to breath.
At some point experience we all suffer the situation in the kitchen where the water in the pot boils over, the soup spills from the bowl or a cup filled with steaming coffee shatters on the floor. What these experiences teach us is that kitchen floors must be durable and easy to clean.
To combine practicality with design you can opt for a split floor. Take the image above, for example, where the kitchen workspace has a tiled floor, which is robust and easily maintained, whilst a wooden floor is used to define the dining room. It's a perfect combination!
Once treated, the wooden floor can be easily cleaned with water, while the choice of patterned tiles gives special and individual character to the room. This option would work especially well in large kitchens and open-plan concepts.
Tiles have been used as a floor material for centuries and with good reason. Moisture and dirt means nothing to tiles, while their longevity can be combined with fascinating patterns to create an amazing décor.
Muddy boots will no longer be a nightmare with tiled flooring in the hallway and narrow, dark corridors can be brightened with fun, decorative designs.
A classic option for the living room is undoubtedly wood. You might be surprised by the variety of wooden flooring materials available and if you're a fan of real wood, as opposed to imitation laminate, you can choose between parquet and floorboards.
Varnished wooden floors are particularly robust and resistant to stains. If you want a natural and eco-friendly alternative you can use surface treatments, such as oil and wax, but keep in mind that these floors must be treated regularly.
Any floor that feels comfortable in the bedroom can work.
Thick carpets that feel like walking on clouds can be a great solution, as well as natural fibre rugs. Wooden floors are always great and materials such as vinyl and wood imitation laminate can give cosy and stylish ambience to the space.
An interesting choice is concrete, especially in large bedrooms, lofts or open plan spaces. Their smooth surface is aesthetically wonderful but can obviously be cold. However, a rug or carpet can help define different areas of the room, break the monotony of the concrete and give some respite from the chill. This is perfectly illustrated in the project above.
The nursery has special flooring requirements. It must be easy to clean, robust and, at the same time, offer warmth and some protection from falls. Sounds as a long list of demands, doesn't it? Fear not! A great flooring solution is cork.
Natural wood can also be a healthy option for nurseries but should be supplemented with rugs so that the children, who obviously tend to spend a lot of time on the floor, have something warm underneath them.
The entire room could also be carpeted but keep in mind that natural fibre carpets or anti-allergic and anti-asthmatic products are best.
Whilst we're in here, check out: 6 Things Every Kid’s Bedroom Needs.