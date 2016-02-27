The best floor options for every room

When it comes to floors there is always one question looming in everyone’s mind: which option would work best in any given room? There is endless choice nowadays, ranging from ceramic tiles, vinyl, concrete, wood, laminate, cork and carpet, amongst many others.

Old design rules suggests tiles in the bathroom and kitchen, while carpets are suited to bedrooms. However, there is no reason to follow old fashioned mantras!. In fact, modern flooring solutions can be flexible, with individual designs that meet the needs of various rooms and inviting you to get creative.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!