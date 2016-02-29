Wonderful wooden home designs

As far as building materials are concerned, wood is a timeless option due to its versatility and durability. As advances in engineering and technology have been made, better wood treatments have become available, which have increased the potential of this natural material exponentially. In fact, architects swear by wood, constantly finding novel ways to incorporate it into home construction.

Wooden houses are not just charming and elegant but also comfortable and warm during the wintertime and cool during summer. That's not all! Wooden houses can also be easily equipped with all modern comforts, transforming them into ideal modern homes. And lest we forget, wood is a sustainable and environmentally friendly material that's also cheaper than concrete.

So, let's explore a few ways you can use wood depending on your budget and taste.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!