Wonderful wooden home designs

As far as building materials are concerned, wood is a timeless option due to its versatility and durability. As advances in engineering and technology have been made, better wood treatments have become available, which have increased the potential of this natural material exponentially. In fact, architects swear by wood, constantly finding novel ways to incorporate it into home construction.
Wooden houses are not just charming and elegant but also comfortable and warm during the wintertime and cool during summer. That's not all! Wooden houses can also be easily equipped with all modern comforts, transforming them into ideal modern homes. And lest we forget, wood is a sustainable and environmentally friendly material that's also cheaper than concrete.
So, let's explore a few ways you can use wood depending on your budget and taste.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
The simple yet elegant design of a wooden house can conjure up memories of rustic cabins.
The house above, by Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri, illustrates this country appeal of wooden houses. The house is dressed in wood, sitting comfortably on a concrete base. Large windows on every side ensure that sunlight and fresh air can permeate the interior spaces without issue.
The house is also fully equipped with all the essentials; living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. The interior is also comprised entirely from wood, with high ceilings and spacious rooms creating a warm atmosphere.
The icing on the cake is a great porch, which provides the perfect place to relax and enjoy the beauty of nature.
While wood is fascinating, one cannot but wonder if it can reflect modern styles and tastes. The answer is a resounding, yes!
Take for example the modern design by Forrester Architects, above. The wooden house sits at the centre of a large wetland, with a façade containing generous amounts of glazing. This effect allows the indoor and outdoor spaces to coexist harmoniously.
The wood used for this house is Siberian larch, which is robust and durable.The interior takes a relatively simple form, consisting of living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom and service areas.
If you are inspired by oriental styles then wood is an ideal material to realise your design dreams.
The house above is a traditional Japanese decker, measuring 152 square metres, which allows ample room for a sophisticated, Zen lifestyle. The attractive wooden structure is slightly elevated form the ground and comes with a striking roof and gently curved cornices.
The minimalist interior is also compromised of wood, while the traditional Japanese screens replace the windows and also act as room dividers.
While the concept of modular homes is still fairly new, slowly but steadily they're becoming a more popular option.
The idea of a modular home will perfectly suit the kind of people who are constantly on the move. They're not built on a predetermined plot of land; they are instead assembled in factories to requested specifications and then transported to a plot of land of the homeowner's choice.
Wood is a popular base material in modular home construction, such as in the image shown above. This rural style home is absolutely stunning. Notice how contrasting frames have been used for the windows to add an interesting dimension to the construction and how the windows brilliantly reflect the vibrant colours of the sky and surrounding nature.
To see more fantastic modular designs, check out: Modular Homes To Marvel At.
Besides creating a home that is entirely comprised of wood, you can also combine its natural beauty with other materials, such as stone, concrete or stainless steel.
Taking cue from the house above, designed by Etc Urban, to fully appreciate the uniqueness of this concept. The wooden contour on top softens the hardness of the concrete base. The use of wood simply enhances the visual appeal of the house. There are different types of wood that can be used for such combinations, such as cedar, fir and larch.
If you long for the peacefulness of nature and escaping the buzz of urban areas then perhaps a cosy log cabin would be a great idea.
The minimalist wooden house shown here is located in a small Gloucestershire town, amidst the lush embrace of nature. The house sits upon wooden pillars, creating an empty space underneath that could easily be used as corral for livestock. This enchanting house wears its décor simply and is equipped with basic amenities.
The perfect home for peace and quiet or as a weekend getaway!
If you like being at the forefront of architectural design you could take inspiration from the breathtaking house pictured above.
Wood, stone and a substantial amount of glass were teamed up to create a highly contemporary structure that dominates the surrounding landscape. What really makes this home stand out is the design contrast between the upper and lower floors.
While the ground floor take a simple rectangular form, the upper storey seems like something from science fiction, full of sharp angles. The extensive glass façade of the upper floor floods the interior with natural light, whilst the kitchen, living and dining rooms are seamlessly integrated.