The Mediterranean Daydream Home

Thanks to Emilio Rescigno Fortografia, we're able to leave the winter chills of the UK (albeit only briefly) and go to the warm and sunny Mediterranean coast. We're invited to imagine staying inside a traditional Italian villa that has undergone a simple restoration.

Boasting an unbelievable location, the décor of the villa makes us feel instantly at home thanks to charismatic furniture choices and the rustic finishes. There are interesting finds in every corner of this charming Italian villa, which will no doubt inspire those who love this style of home.

Let's begin our escape to the Mediterranean by exploring through the beautifully captured photos, below.