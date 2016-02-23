The Mediterranean Daydream Home

Thanks to Emilio Rescigno Fortografia, we're able to leave the winter chills of the UK (albeit only briefly) and go to the warm and sunny Mediterranean coast. We're invited to imagine staying inside a traditional Italian villa that has undergone a simple restoration.
Boasting an unbelievable location, the décor of the villa makes us feel instantly at home thanks to charismatic furniture choices and the rustic finishes. There are interesting finds in every corner of this charming Italian villa, which will no doubt inspire those who love this style of home.
Let's begin our escape to the Mediterranean by exploring through the beautifully captured photos, below.
To find the villa you must travel along the winding roads that sweep along the coastline. Formed along the cliff, right on the boundary of a road, it's hard not to be charmed by the quaint façade of the villa. The exterior has been respectfully restored, with every leaky pipe fixed, crumbling brick replaced and cracking render re-coated.
If we take a step backwards up the road, we can see that the villa is situated high up on a hillside. Summers in this part of the world seem to last forever with the Mediterranean sea remaining a perfect temperature for swimming all year round.
The beach is still within walking distance even from this far up but, after a lazy day on the beach, you might be tempted to take the bus or taxi home.
Upon entering we notice straight away how the villa has a proper sense of space. Thanks to the many doors and windows, the soft sea breeze enters the living room and airs out the interiors. This effectively eliminates the need for air conditioning, even in the hotter months.
Older furniture has been either been inherited from earlier or bought recently to maintain a
lived in feel. We are big fans of the chest of drawers that brings a genuine rustic look to the space.
We are all aware of how important a kitchen is to an Italian. The kitchen needs to be neat and organised and the cupboards should always be well-stocked in case the extended family comes calling.
The kitchen, pictured here, looks perfectly organised thanks to the abundance of practical cabinets and the well placed shelves. A scheme consisting of creams, sandy yellows, earthy reds and sky blues brings a natural appeal that fits perfectly within the context of the villa.
Bedrooms are kept nice and simple inside this villa. Soft textiles with bright colours make a prominent appearance inside this bedroom. This is one of three bedroom suites found inside the villa, with each having their own sense of space and personality.
A good night's sleep is always ensured to those sleeping thanks in part to the sound of the waves crashing in the distance.
Earthy tones, simple finishes and plenty of natural light makes this washing area special. A great asset of the space is the bidet toilet, which is a popular type of toilet in this part of the world. Even though they can be a cause of great confusion to travellers, the bidet toilet is considered a smarter choice for a bathroom since most modern bidets can have many sustainable and cost-saving features.
This part of the world remains warm most of the year so life here is all about embracing the outdoors. For this reason there is a big dining table found here so the whole family can sit together and enjoy some delicious home cooked meals.
Between bites of fresh seafood and sips of red wine, the family can appreciate the picture perfect scenery that's always there to be observed.
