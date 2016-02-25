An Affordable Luxury Family Home

Positioned far away from the city, amongst the traditional farmland of rural Germany, is a modern home of stirring beauty. Built in collaboration with architects from Schamp & Schmaloer, the owners have helped oversee close to every aspect of the design and feel as if the home really represents their taste and personalities.
In this part of rural Germany most homes are of traditional style with many of them having the typical pitched roofs and timber exteriors. However, this new home was designed to be purely modern.
Bold and symmetrical: two words that immediately spring to mind when seeing the home for the first time. The home's uncompromising form has been coated in a stark white and stands out for its strong architecture.
The exterior may look a little intimidating but the design of the home gives away a warm centre thanks to the lights that shine through the huge glazings.
The plot is located on a north facing allotment so, in order to provide sufficient light for the internal spaces, the main building was orientated in a position that would make best use of all the available light during the daytime.
As well as opening the house to light from the north, the design also makes best use of skylights and voids.
Light, space and a white scheme work in unison to create a beautiful internal living environment, which is a peaceful place to be. An all-white scheme has been employed throughout every room in the home to ensure that the sense of openness and light is enhanced.
Voids, high ceilings and well positioned glazings reinforce the open character and let the whole house become a bright and open act.
Schamp & Schmaloer's best work is arguably found within the kitchen. A white, seamless island bench provides the kitchen with a dazzling minimalist look. A high gloss finish has been applied to the surface of the cabinets and island bench, acting as a reflective source for all the natural light to bounce off and illuminate the entire room.
Hints of black found in certain parts of the room help break up the dominance of the white and provide some much needed contrast.
The ground floor is one large space that will consist of living and dining areas. The owners have yet to make their mark on the space, with much of the space needing to be furnished, but we can see that the owners have generous dimensions to work with and so much potential to make it all their own.
Well-placed panels of glass doors and windows have been incorporated into the design of the social zone so that light can flood throughout the interiors. The sliding doors can be easily opened up to join the interiors to the outdoor paved area should the occasion arise.
Visible through the many openings and windows of the home is the adjoining farm. There are many large windows found inside the bedrooms specifically so that the family can enjoy awakening to the sounds and smells of the outside world.
The striking internal architecture and the presence of the white walls and ceilings makes for an outstanding place to awaken.
Many design firms have their signature design styles or specialities. Schamp & Schmaloer have marked their signature design with this beautiful staircase.
Formed with black powder coated metal, the stairs rise strongly and forms as a unique focal point of the space. The craftsmanship of the builder is apparent in the exquisite detailing of the staircase, and also in the different design aspects of this transitional space.
On the landing elevation there is a moment when a quintessential pop of colour appears: the contemporary stool and decorative piece bring bright green. The colour brings a surprising twist to the space and shows the fun side of the home.
Looking across, beyond the landing, we spot an orb-shaped hanging light and, further still, the distant farm through the picture window, marking a delightful end to the tour.
