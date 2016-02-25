An Affordable Luxury Family Home

Positioned far away from the city, amongst the traditional farmland of rural Germany, is a modern home of stirring beauty. Built in collaboration with architects from Schamp & Schmaloer, the owners have helped oversee close to every aspect of the design and feel as if the home really represents their taste and personalities.

In this part of rural Germany most homes are of traditional style with many of them having the typical pitched roofs and timber exteriors. However, this new home was designed to be purely modern.

Intrigued? Well, join us to take a look inside…