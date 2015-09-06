Top 5 projects of the week: Stunning barn conversions to luxury London mews

This week’s top 5 projects took us on a journey from the Hampshire countryside into the bright lights of central London, via a Greek Colonial Revival estate home in Austin, Texas. Our most read article this week showcased an agricultural building has been turned into a stylish 21st century family home. Let's see what else made the Top 5.
Our most popular article this week featured a beautiful, newly renovated agricultural building in rural Hampshire. The barn renovation sympathetically blends original heritage features with contemporary design elements, such as large glass windows, to outstanding effect. See more of this project, here.
Next up we have a North London property with some serious wow factor. Originally a single mansion property, Wolff Architects divided the existing structure into two 15,000 sq ft family homes, which feature every modern luxury. Swimming pools? Check; Spas? Check; Gyms? Games rooms? Home cinemas? Check, check and indeed, check. Perhaps out of reach for most, we can all dream though! See more, here.
Modern rural living featured again in our third most visited article. In days gone by country living was all about rustic charm; think floral wallpaper and worn out, comfortable furniture. These days, however, some of the most innovative and exciting homes can be found outside the boundaries of the city. Designers and architects are fusing modern minimalism with bucolic character and creating truly original homes that reflect both the surroundings and personality of their owners. Click here for more inspiration!
Project #4 is another wonderful example of property modernisation but this time from Texas. Once a fairly uninspired family dwelling, typical of its day, this Greek colonial revival home has now been transported into 2015. The home's charm and character remain thanks to the salvaging of existing materials and sympathetic improvement to original features, such as the historic chimney that serves as a real statement feature besides the stairs, which lead up to the enlarged top storey. See more beautiful photos, here.
Finally we have a look at a highly desirable London mews property owned by famous fashion photographer, Mike Penn. Located in London's trendy Fitzrovia, this former derelict building is now an ideal place to host a stylish gathering or after-party. Every detail has been carefully updated across the three floors, including a custom designed bed, an arabascato marble splashback in the kitchen to subway style, bevelled white tiles in the bathroom. Check out more of London's most stylish mews, here.