The Terrific Tricolour House

Today on homify we follow a careful but confident transformation of a traditional Portuguese property into a contemporary home by Tiago do Vale Arquitectos. The transformed property is an inviting sanctuary, boasting large living spaces and spacious bedrooms, which are accentuated by a restrained material palette and a confident white scheme.

The location of the property is perfect for those searching for history, culture and socialising. Situated in the heart of the medieval walls of Braga, by walking the cobble stone streets one will immerse themselves in the old town vibes and find generations of old bakeries, boutique shops and chef hat restaurants.

Come and join us on a journey and discover it all for yourself!