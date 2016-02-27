The Modern Retro House

The home we are about to take a tour of today was designed and overseen by the talented experts from David Guerra Interiors. The award winning firm boast an extensive portfolio and you’ll soon grow to appreciate the firm's smart methods of utilising space and their knack for creating warm and cosy settings.
Contemporary in design, the unique aesthetic of the home appears to blend many architectural and décor styles. The odd juxtaposition of styles makes for an intriguing home to explore and will no doubt be of source of inspiration for those thinking about giving their home a freshen up.
Let's go and explore it all by scrolling down through the collection of images.
In a small clearance, surrounded by a rainforest, is where you'll find this project. The home appears as a contemporary mass and is formed with natural stone and timber, making the building resonate within the landscape. You'll notice the building has been designed with a series of varying volumes, with each having their own particular shape.
The interior of the social zone is quick to convince you to feel at home. The interiors are not only pleasing to the eye, they have been designed so that one wishes to linger and absorb the cosiness that has been created.
The lounge feels very informal, with the space coordinated for interaction. The room is scattered with an eclectic mix of seating options encompassing a variety of different styles, colours and textures.
The process of collaboration between David Guerra Interiors and their client felt very natural. Strong communication between the parties began early, with each being able to put forward ideas—no matter how left field they might be.
The designers have taken the opportunity to add a statement to the dining space with a huge, curved shaped hanging light. Apart from the obvious ability to light the dining space well, the hanging light brings a contemporary style into the décor mix.
Everyone knows that the best opportunity to impress ones guests is to cook for them. This kitchen provides the owners with all the tools needed to cook-up the ultimate feast.
In terms of size, there are few kitchens that can boast a larger floorspace than the one here, and just look at all the working surfaces just waiting to be made messy. Hosting top-of-the-line appliances are the gorgeous timber and stainless steel framed cabinets.
Elegant and cosy, this is definitely a bedroom we’d be happy to retire to after a long day of work. A modern touch has been achieved with the choice of grey and white bedding covers which blend with the richer textures provided by the vibrant floor rug.
There is a clear thoughtfulness to the décor with all the furnishings arranged to make life easy. There's even a desk incorporated into the room so that work or studies can be undertaken.
The ultimate tonic for relaxation is always the outdoors. Embracing the elements with a good novel and a cold drink at hand is the best way to utilise this al fresco area. It is outdoor living at its best with comfy furniture all under the shaded protection of the timber clad canopy.
It may seem like the house has peaked with nothing possibly being able to top this but, if you look in the background of the photo, you might spot the most luxurious feature of the home.
The tour concludes beside the luxurious swimming pool, which includes an inbuilt heated spa. Days will be spent sunbathing followed by the occasional dip in the crystal clear water of the pool. At night the pool area can be lit up to allow for long soaks in the warm waters of the spa.
