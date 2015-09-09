Corner features to desire and inspire

A well placed corner window can elevate an already impressive and beautiful extension to a new level. Adding more natural light to a property than may have ben previously considered, they make an elegant style statement as well as being the ultimate in practical window solutions. Using what may have formerly been dead space, corner windows allow for an overriding sense of modernism and cutting edge design to shape extensions to existing properties or simply compliment exemplar design in a new structure.

Take a look at the following corner window examples and see if you could be tempted to consider one for your next build.