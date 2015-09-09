Corner features to desire and inspire

A well placed corner window can elevate an already impressive and beautiful extension to a new level. Adding more natural light to a property than may have ben previously considered, they make an elegant style statement as well as being the ultimate in practical window solutions. Using what may have formerly been dead space, corner windows allow for an overriding sense of modernism and cutting edge design to shape extensions to existing properties or simply compliment exemplar design in a new structure.
Take a look at the following corner window examples and see if you could be tempted to consider one for your next build.
Immediately this example from Mzo Tarr Architects presents itself as a cohesive and well thought out building, with every facet having been considered in terms of how it would interact and work with others close to it. The honey cladding is nothing short of stunning, drawing warmth and linear beauty to the build, while mirroring the fence and gate. The crisp lines are further bolstered by that sharp lawn and finally, nestled within the cladding, a delightful corner window or two. Perfectly placed to maintain privacy and also suck in natural light, the windows break up an otherwise monolithic building, transforming it into a modern and beautiful home space.
Isn't this extension simply breathtaking? Placed onto an existing older property, the boxy components somehow look utterly at home. Therein lies the genius of considered and thought out design. We love the use of complimentary brick tones, to tie the new portion of the house to the existing structure, but what really catches our eye is the clever use of corner windows to take advantage of as much natural sunlight as possible. Helping to add extra room in a modest space, the corner window on the upper level allows for not only an amazing piece of architecture that is sure to be a talking point, but also helps to invite the outdoors inside, to give a feeling of space and airiness.
It never ceases to amaze us just how people are able to add to their existing property in new and modern ways that don't feel at all jarring. Take this example, which sees a traditional end terrace house making the most of an extension that uses funky shapes to maximise light intake but minimise encroaching on the garden. A beautiful design, we particularly love the inclusion of a small but perfectly placed corner window that breaks up the exterior cladding and offers a freeing sense of space inside the room. Glazing never looked so good!
What could be lovelier than an extra room tucked away in the garden, featuring a corner window? Perfect for reading or relaxing in, we love how this addition has been added to showcase the beauty of the natural brickwork at the back as well as drawing in natural light from every angle possible. A large corner window, such as this, serves to create full walls of glazing that will not only make for a light and airy extension, but also retain heat beautifully, making it a year round indulgence of a room. We can imagine family members all trying to lay claim to a room such as this before begrudgingly sharing and socialising in it together.
If a corner window offers the potential for perfect design but isn't quite on the scale that you were picturing, consider opting for something a bit bigger, like this fabulous corner window unit that effortlessly opens out onto a lovely brick-weave patio. This is really bringing open plan living into a new realm, with the garden essentially becoming part of the extension and vice versa. Natural light is free to pour in and out, but privacy is retained thanks to the single story nature of the build and the cladded overhang. A lovely example of just how effective a corner window can be!
A phenomenal build such as this one really belongs in an art gallery or should be an art gallery! The clean lines, complimentary materials and sympathetic hues are all working together to create something that just exudes a natural clam and quiet elegance, despite being an unavoidable design and style statement. The corner window fits in perfectly, offering a sneak peek into the exterior of this modernist cube and actively prevents the building from being too industrial. The thin frames of the glazed units help to create a wide open and well lit area and we'd love to see the view from inside.
Imagine having a house this beautiful. The plans will have made it clear that this would be an ultra modern, white box build that promotes the use of clean lines, understated finishes and pared back landscaping. With no two windows the same size or shape, each has clearly been positioned to garner as much natural light as possible, while not exposing the residents to unwanted attention, hence the corner window has been inset nice and low, wrapping around the main body of the building. We love how panoramic the installation is and can imagine being ensconced on a lovely low corner sofa, enjoying the view from inside.
Though the bare bones of what this house must have once looked like are still almost visible, there is little to detract from the incredibly modern and space savvy layout being demonstrated here. The ground floor is wonderfully open plan and bright, while the top space has taken advantage of an opportunity to install a balcony but there, right in the middle, is that amazing corner window that opens up the front of the house perfectly. Drawing in natural light and offering residents an amazing panoramic vantage point, this window ties the modernist theme together, with the chunky white frame mirroring the ground floor and grounding the amazing installation in a recognisable design style.
Not every corner window needs to be hugely expansive to still have a big impact in a build. Here we see an extension that has chosen to take full advantage of glazing techniques, so as to minimise the use of bulkier, light blocking materials. The skylights in the living roof look beautiful and flood the room below with light, as do the large glazed panels that constitute the walls, but in a clever design twist, a small corner window has also been installed to light the internal stairs. Beautiful and practical, this is one design feature that looks set to stay!
As you know, we always like to think a little outside the box so as to make suggestions that you may not have thought of already. Well, how's this for an example of a fabulous corner window? It may not be what you first picture, but the use of various sized glazing panels, in conjunction with the fabulous wood and slate, looks amazing and helps to break up the vast and relatively overbearing style of this building. Drawing in and reflecting natural light, these panels make a dramatic and beautiful statement and we'd love something similar in our own homes!
