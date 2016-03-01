Upgrade your bathroom the easy way

Unless you've got a lot of free time and an endless budget, it is unlikely that you want to spend too long completing a room revamp and given how vital your bathroom is, we bet this goes double for that space! With that in mind, we have come up with some quick and easy ways to complete a bathroom upgrade, so given just one weekend, you could make a vast difference to your home.
Take a look at our favourite methods for upgrading a space and see if any could be just what you were looking for. None of them will cost the earth either. What a bonus!
First things first, let's be sensible about planning a bathroom upgrade. It's all very well to think that you can just go tearing in and make a big difference, but it's easy to get carried away and all you'll end up with is a badly thought out, probably expensive mistake!
Take a look at this lovely bathroom, from the Kaeel Group. You can't reach the heights of style seen here without a really good plan in place, so take the time to sit down and totally plan your upgrade. You can use this opportunity to source the best prices for all the materials you will definitely need too!
If you want a space to feel reinvigorated but you have little money to spend and you like the existing décor, why not add some extra lighting? This can be a cost-effective and easy bathroom upgrade and you'll be shocked at just how effective it is too.
We always love the vanity mirrors that look like stars' dressing rooms in Hollywood, so you could think about installing bulbs all around your mirror! For something a little more sophisticated, how about some bath adjacent lighting, which would set a relaxing vine while you bathe?
Your bathroom upgrade could be as simple as swapping out a traditional sink for something of a more contemporary flavour and thanks to DIY shops now stocking a whole host of ceramics, you could get this done in a day!
If you have a standard pedestal sink, replacing it with a suspended modern design will automatically make your entire room feel ten times more chic and high-end. As an added benefit, you might be able to sell a traditional sink to someone completing a period restoration, so your project would end up costing very little!
Feature walls aren't just for your living room you know and when they look this fun and pretty, we think they are a worthy consideration for your bathroom upgrade plans. While transforming every wall can become an expensive endeavour, focusing on just one will allow you to go that extra mile with the finishing details for the same budget!
We know macaroons won't be to everyone's taste, but we are in love with the impact this wall is having on the bathroom itself. Fun, classy and funky all at the same time, you know you've hit the interior design jackpot when even your bathroom is a talking point!
We've said it before and we'll say it again; when it comes to making a big impact on a small budget, you can't go wrong by introducing a lot of plants into a space. The added health benefits they offer as well make this an even more fantastic tip too!
Plants are able to not only break up large expanses of space, they are all unique, living objects that grow and develop according to their own timetable, meaning that your home will never be the same as anyone else's. For a bathroom, moisture-loving varieties would be best, so prepare to get tropical!
If none of our tips are convincing you that they will have the impact you want, your bathroom upgrade could be completed in one easy step; by introducing some luxuries additions.
Bamboo scent infusers are wonderful, as are high-end soaps, perfumes and hand lotion. Perhaps you could invest in some beautiful towels too! The devil is in the detail, so focus on the little things and the overall impact will be huge! Just try to think what would impress you in someone else's bathroom and go from there!
