Upgrade your bathroom the easy way

Unless you've got a lot of free time and an endless budget, it is unlikely that you want to spend too long completing a room revamp and given how vital your bathroom is, we bet this goes double for that space! With that in mind, we have come up with some quick and easy ways to complete a bathroom upgrade, so given just one weekend, you could make a vast difference to your home.

Take a look at our favourite methods for upgrading a space and see if any could be just what you were looking for. None of them will cost the earth either. What a bonus!