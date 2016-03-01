Parquet flooring your feet will love

For the ultimate touch of luxury in your home, few things can beat parquet flooring but there are so many styles and formations to choose from that deciding on just one could be more difficult than you think!
Don't get caught up thinking that parquet is only for old fashioned or period homes, as this really couldn't be more of a falsehood. Parquet flooring looks wonderful wherever it is installed, so take a look at our favourite styles and start thinking about where you might lay some amazing wooden flooring. You could start small, in a dressing room, for example, but then go as wild as you dare.
We're up for a house full, if you are!
Ah, here we are, looking at one of the most classic parquet flooring designs and isn't it just amazing? Herringbone parquet, though best left to the experts to install, makes a dramatic visual impact on any room and adds a certain heritage charm that is unavoidable.
Best constructed from a hardwood, such as teak, herringbone parquet really adds a depth and warmth to your interior design scheme that few other things can manage. If you are looking for flooring that will be a real talking point for your guests, this is definitely it!
Parquet flooring is one of those finishes that has so much appeal and can adapt to so many different decor styles that it is the perfect choice for every room in any house! We really aren't kidding and we think this picture proves our point!
This gorgeous room, from Castroferro Architects, is nothing short of industrial in style and demeanour, yet there is some strip wood parquet flooring just blending straight in! Admit it, you'd never have breeze blocks and parquet pegged as working together, would you? But it looks amazing!
For something a little more showy, fancy and perfectly polished, how about hallway parquet flooring with a difference? There's nothing to say you can't mix and match your wood varieties, so if you like the idea of a funky pattern made from the most high-end wood out there, go for it!
We think this sleek design adds a really exclusive feel to the entrance of this home and almost has a Mediterranean vibe to it too. Imagine having a home that made you feel as though you were on holiday every single day! Yes please!
What if you love the idea of parquet flooring, but you have neither the free time to lay it or the budget available? Don't feel like you have to give up on your gorgeous floor dreams, as there are now a host of laminate solutions just for people with wonderful taste, like you! Would you know this bedroom had laminate in it?
Laminate flooring is no longer the cheaper, less authentic distant cousin of real wood flooring, as it has been developed to look as good as the real thing, but be a lot easier to lay! Parquet laminate often comes in square 'tiles', to ensure that you can pattern match more effectively and we can't tell the difference. Can you?
To everyone with a penchant for colour and an attraction to all things a little more eclectic, we celebrate you with this wonderful version of parquet flooring! While you might think it's all about perfect finishes and shiny polished natural wood, there is most definitely a place in our hearts and your homes for painted parquet!
What a fantastic effect for either a kitchen or a hallway! A bright flash of non-uniform colour, in a funky design will lift any space and look ideal if you are keen to embrace some shabby chic furnishing too. We think this really adds some personality to your flooring, so are you brave enough?
When parquet flooring is so gorgeous, why only keep it inside the house? We haven't gone crazy, but when you think about decking still being a popular garden addition, why not evolve that idea so you can showcase even more parquet?
We think this hardwood patio, completed in a traditional 90° fingers formation, finishes this super terrace off to perfection and really adds a touch of luxe that so many people won't have thought of before. Go on, be a trendsetter!
For more fabulous flooring inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative Home Flooring Solutions. There are more choices out there than you might have thought of!