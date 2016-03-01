Parquet flooring your feet will love

For the ultimate touch of luxury in your home, few things can beat parquet flooring but there are so many styles and formations to choose from that deciding on just one could be more difficult than you think!

Don't get caught up thinking that parquet is only for old fashioned or period homes, as this really couldn't be more of a falsehood. Parquet flooring looks wonderful wherever it is installed, so take a look at our favourite styles and start thinking about where you might lay some amazing wooden flooring. You could start small, in a dressing room, for example, but then go as wild as you dare.

We're up for a house full, if you are!