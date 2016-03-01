Hats Off to this Transformed Terrace

And now for something totally different! Far from simply sacrificing some garden in order to gain the requisite space for a rear extension, the design team in charge of this property took a very different approach to adding valuable extra living quarters.

’This extension, to an existing terraced residential property in the Muswell Hill area of London, squeezes a generous amount of new living space within the confined constraints of the existing footprint. Rather than converting the existing loft space, opportunity was discovered to create a whole new en suite bedroom through the complete removal of the existing roof and formation of a whole new volume at high level. With a generous ceiling height, tall glazing, hidden lighting and high-spec internal finishes the new bedroom, en suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room creates a serene contemporary space with extensive views from the rear.’

Why build out, when you can build up? Let's take a look at what was achieved by this audacious and ambitious project!