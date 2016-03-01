Hats Off to this Transformed Terrace

And now for something totally different! Far from simply sacrificing some garden in order to gain the requisite space for a rear extension, the design team in charge of this property took a very different approach to adding valuable extra living quarters.
’This extension, to an existing terraced residential property in the Muswell Hill area of London, squeezes a generous amount of new living space within the confined constraints of the existing footprint. Rather than converting the existing loft space, opportunity was discovered to create a whole new en suite bedroom through the complete removal of the existing roof and formation of a whole new volume at high level. With a generous ceiling height, tall glazing, hidden lighting and high-spec internal finishes the new bedroom, en suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room creates a serene contemporary space with extensive views from the rear.’
Why build out, when you can build up? Let's take a look at what was achieved by this audacious and ambitious project!
While the rest of the properties in this street are mostly original, there is more to the house that we are focusing on than just a splash of green paint! Because we know what has been done, we can identify that the roof has been altered in some way, but to what extent is still unclear.
Mailen Design dared to tread where so many other firms might have been hesitant and what their courage and design expertise produced for their clients was most definitely worth the risk. Let's see how this amazing extension looks from another angle!
From the front of the house, little looked to have changed, but now we can see to just what extent this house has been totally transformed!
With the original roof removed completely, the design team were able to oversee the addition of a fabulous top floor level unlike any other loft conversion in the street. Complete with a deck, unhindered views and contemporary design, this is one house that is full of surprises. Just look at how perfectly the top addition works with the ground floor extension too. So harmonious!
Scaling the new additional staircase inside the house will bring you out into this amazing room, complete with washed wood flooring, crisp white walls, gentle lighting and a relaxed vibe that no amount of deliberation could force. This is simply a room that exists to be a tranquil haven away from the main house.
We can imagine that many fights ensued over who was going to move into this spectacular bedroom, complete with a dressing room and bathroom. The proportions of the extension are just lovely and far from having an awkward ceiling height, which the traditional loft would have necessitated, this is roomy and luxe.
Finished in the same sparse style as the main room, the bathroom makes easy work of making even the most perfunctory area seem driven by a want of luxury and the finer things in life. Just those recessed cubbyhole shelves are enough to tip this room into the realms of being expertly designed!
When space is at a premium, it makes sense not to wantonly waste it on things such as built-out shelving, so we love the subtle touches in this space that make sure the floor space is kept as free as possible, while the walls offer extra levels of functionality.
This is what the space is all about! Forget opening up a family home to allow for an extra bedroom and private zone filled with useful solutions and gorgeous styling, it's all about being able to see the sky and enjoy a view in London!
The narrow windows ensure both privacy and a constant source of light and we can appreciate the luxury of having a balcony up here too. What a terrifically well thought out and perfectly executed extension. Who would have thought that taking the roof off would look so easy and so gorgeous?
For more terrace transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Superb Modern Extension for a Traditional Terrace Home. There is so much you can do with a terrace, if you know what you need!