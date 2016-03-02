Give your kitchen a splash of personality

Every room in the house can make great use of colour, but it seems that kitchens can be woefully left behind. We don't think that should always be the case, so had a good think about ways you can incorporate some fantastic colour accents into your cooking area, without going too over the top.
Your kitchen is so much more than four walls and some appliances, so why not think about selecting certain elements to accept some funky accent hues? Whether you decide to embrace coloured cabinets, a feature wall or even vibrant blinds, there is a perfect solution out there, you just need to read this article to find it!
If your kitchen colour scheme needs a little cheering up or accessorising, why not get your necessary appliances in on the game? While it might be normal for ovens and the like to be black or metal, or a combination of the two, as seen here from Fabri, we think you can be a little more adventurous!
Black and metal might be stylish, but for a pop of fun and colour, we are loving all the retro pastel shades that are creeping into kitchen electronics right now! Pink toasters, mint green fridges and yellow kettles are all really exciting us and make great accents in a pared back space.
If you prefer to keep your cabinets simple but you are keen to add a little something special to your kitchen colour scheme, a pretty wall colour could be exactly what you need. It doesn't have to be overly bright and vibrant to make a big impression either!
We think this pastel blue shade is nothing short of gorgeous next to the white cupboards and cheers the space up almost effortlessly. As an added bonus, simply applying a couple of coats of paint is something you could do in a weekend, making this a fast and effective idea.
If you have an open plan kitchen/dining room area, you are well placed to take advantage of some fantastic decorating possibilities. With the two rooms combined, you can afford to leave the kitchen exactly as it is and experiment with colour in a new way!
Your kitchen colour scheme could be revived simply by adding some colour to your dining furniture and we don't mean that you have to invest in a fluorescent table or anything! Chair covers, cushions or tablecloths could all be used to great effect and be a cost-effective solution!
We think this next tip is really effective for all-white kitchen colour schemes, as it will add a natural warmth that nothing else can really compete with. Wood flooring is what we are singing the praises of and don't you agree that it looks amazing in this space?
Don't feel that you can only opt for natural wood flooring here, as a painted floor, parquet or laminate would all look incredible too and break up large expanses of white without any problem. These can also open your room up to other possibilities, such as a wooden worktop to tie it altogether.
Interior design has come on in such leaps and bounds that where once it was unheard of to have brightly coloured cabinets, it is now almost the norm and really easy to achieve. It's so easy in fact, that you can walk into basically any UK DIY shop and order whatever you like, in your favourite colour!
We're not looking down our noses at more reserved kitchen colour schemes, even though it might seem like we are suggesting that they are boring, as simple classics will always look great and be elegant. White cabinets will always have a place in our heart and when they look this chic, we think you can see why!
Our last tip for injecting some pizazz into your kitchen colour scheme is to think about investing in some funky blinds or curtains. By keeping the bright hues to one defined area, they won't overpower a more refined room and will simply add an extra dimension of style and flair.
If you've opted for a coloured appliance, this could be a good tie-in, as you are then effectively adding an accent colour. In this example, we would have loved the knife holder and blind to both be red; what an impression that would have made in this otherwise monochrome masterpiece!
